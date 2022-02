Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan believes there’s a “sunny island’’ in his future — and not the kind many players fly off to when their postseason runs end. No, DeRozan’s paradise scenario is different. Guard Alex Caruso is playing defense like his usual self, his wrist surgery a distant memory. Guard Lonzo Ball is pushing the action in transition, his knee at 100%. Forward Patrick Williams is back to guarding opponents’ best scoring wing, also fully recovered from wrist surgery. And the discomfort in guard Zach LaVine’s knee is solved, allowing him to do what he does best: soaring and scoring.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO