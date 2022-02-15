ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Sherman’s Comment On Matthew Stafford Goes Viral: Fans React

By Alek Arend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After years of giving his heart and soul to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl in his first year playing with a contender. Now, fans are wondering if the veteran quarterback belongs in the Hall of Fame. Richard Sherman argues the answer should be a resounding...

Kelly Stafford Fires Back at ‘Hater’ Over Matthew Stafford Hall of Fame Comments

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions. The Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night by a score of 23-20. It was the culmination of an unreal season for Stafford and the star-studded Rams. It was also, in a lot of ways, vindication for Stafford after toiling away in Detroit for over a decade. Naturally, after winning the Super Bowl, the discussion around the former UGA star QB turned to his case for the Hall of Fame. Another Super Bowl champion in his own right with the Seattle Seahawks, Richard Sherman, tweeted out his opinion on whether or not Stafford is a future Hall-Of-Famer. Well, Kelly Stafford fired back at the “hater” over his Matthew Stafford Hall of Fame comments.
Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
The Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Blackity-Black, But We’ve (Still) Got Beef With The NFL

For the first time in its almost 60-year run, hip-hop took center stage at the Super Bowl half-time show, resulting in a performance that may go down in history as one of the sporting events’ best ever. But even though the league pulled out all the stops to make sure that this game was one worth tuning into, we’re still giving the NFL a mean ‘ol side eye — we haven’t forgotten the league’s history of misogyny and anti-Blackness.
Tony Dungy blasts Super Bowl LVI referee decisions in Rams win over Bengals

Typically immediately after a big game is played, controversy follows. Whether it’s decision-making by coaches or a ruling by referees, it becomes an immediate talking point. In this case, it's when officials repeatedly penalized the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams during the game-winning drive in Super Bowl LVI; infractions that came after a blatant face mask was missed on the Bengals go-ahead touchdown at the start of the second half.
Matthew Stafford’s Wife Shares Adorable Super Bowl Photo

Last night was a night to remember for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, his wife Kelly, and their children. Stafford threw three touchdown passes to lead the Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. After more than a decade in Detroit without a playoff win, Stafford win a title in his first season in LA.
Breaking: Knee Injury Diagnosis In For Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Thankfully, though, Burrow has avoided serious injury. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Burrow suffered a sprained knee in the loss at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Danica Patrick Trending Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly broke up with fiancee Shailene Woodley. This latest issue in his personal life has people talking about another celebrity he was once with. Retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has been trending on Twitter and other social media this afternoon. Rodgers and Patrick were...
