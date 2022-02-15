ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Eye On Detroit - Critical Race Theory Artist

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA viral painting is selling out all over the world...

Artist Jonathan Harris’ Viral Painting Sparks Conversations About Critical Race Theory

When Jonathan Harris first previewed his painting “Critical Race Theory” at his TRIPTYCH: Stronger Together exhibit at the Irwin House Gallery this past November, it sat on a wall just outside the gallery’s main room, but despite its less-than-prominent placement, it sold easily. It was the first step toward a virality that swept over Harris’ painting and sparked a national conversation about critical race theory and the ways social and political issues are taught in America’s classrooms.
The Creation and History of Detroit’s Velvet Peanut Butter Brand

It’s fresh, pure and delicious, and it’s a brand some Detroiters might recognize. From Detroit Public Television‘s documentary “Detroit Remember When: Made in the Motor City,” host Erik Smith takes viewers on a nostalgic journey back to the creation of the Velvet Peanut Butter company in Detroit in 1937.
This place in Detroit will have you looking “Dandy”

It’s Valentine’s Day, and it provides a great excuse to dress up to the nines. There is one place in downtown Detroit, that is helping men suit up on more than just special occasions. “Dandy Detroit” is a custom clothing company that offers tailoring and clothier services by...
This is the first black-woman-owned knit store in Detroit

With music playing, and needles working, Sally Moore has stitched together a one-of-a-kind shop. Along the walls is colorful yarn, and lounging around are fellow crafters knitting and crocheting away. She is the first black woman to open a knit shop in Detroit. “It’s creativity, it’s no different than crayons...
This Unique & Dumpy House In Detroit Selling For $20,000

There are some listings that just make me laugh, and although this one in particular in Detroit is a total dump, it almost seems worth it for the price of $20,000. that really isn't a whole lot, but when you take a look at it, you see there's an awful lot of work to be done. The one thing that really jumped out at me was the fact that the interior, as trashed as it is, it's actually really cool. The curved doorways, tilework, and bar sets this place up for some potential, but be prepared to spend thousands in renovations:
Detroit's Black farmers sow seeds, raise hope

“Know your farmer” is a familiar catch phrase these days. You don’t have to tell that to residents of the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood. Or the North End. Or Corktown. Or Rouge Park. And other Detroit neighborhoods. Their local farmer is someone from the block. Local Black farmers and activists...
#Critical Race Theory#Black History#Painting#Selling Out#Racism
Controversial Exit By Detroit-Area Morning Show Leads To New Podcast.

A suburban Detroit morning radio show is coming back to life, this time as a podcast. Mike Marino and Jon King hosted the “Mike & Jon in the Morning” on classic hits WHMI (93.5) until abruptly leaving the Howell-licensed station in late January. Their new podcast – called Mike & Jon Got It Going On – will still target morning listeners, posting new episodes at 8am. They tell the Livingston Post that they have also already signed their first sponsor, a local garage door installation company.
Detroit’s status as ‘food desert’ challenged

Editor’s note: This is part of a package of three articles and a podcast about green justice – environmental justice – in the Great Lakes region. Many people, including researchers, have regarded Detroit as a food desert. Yet the term food desert is no longer correct in describing all of Detroit.
Tracked and Traced: Does ShotSpotter prevent violent crime in Detroit?

In this episode of Tracked and Traced, Bryce Huffman investigates the scope and effectiveness of ShotSpotter in Detroit. Then, Jonathan Manes of the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University shares the findings of a report on ShotSpotter’s widespread use in Chicago. Listen and subscribe to Tracked and Traced:. Apple...
Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
Michael Ealy Shares Thoughts On Critical Race Theory Debate: ‘White Kids Are Being Taught They Are Superior’

Critical race theory has been a political and cultural discussion that has impacted elections and caused heated debates on cable news. However, for Black parents, as noted by Michael Ealy, the debate over critical race theory impacts children, specifically Black children. The actor opened up about Black history and critical race theory in an interview with SiriusXM.
Former Lightweight Champion Robert Easter Jr. Shot In Botched Robbery

According to a report from an ABC affiliate in Toledo, Ohio, former boxing champ Robert Easter Jr. is currently recovering after being shot several times in a robbery, but is expected to make a full recovery. The pro boxer was a victim of an armed robbery, with the assailants making...
The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It may be bitterly cold outside. But this Kalamazoo hotspot is coming out of hibernation. The Root Beer Stand officially opened its windows on Monday, Feb 14, for the first time since closing for the season back in mid-October. "I think it is a sign of...
