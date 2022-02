Despite Biden's polls and a two-year midterm itch among voters, Brown argued that Democrats' "candidates are so much better than theirs." Here's the latest: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says there are five states where his party could pick up seats in the midterms — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina. "We could sweep all five," he quipped, adding that Dems would have to protect four incumbents Sens. Raphael Warnock (Ga.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Maggie Hassan (N.H.) and Catherine Cortez Mastro (Nev.).

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO