ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

The short-lived celebrity romances you (probably) forgot about

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308zpk_0eFA32pb00
Celebrity splits 8 Photos | CELEBRITIES The short-lived celebrity romances you (probably) forgot about Now that Kanye West and Julia Fox have broken up, a lot of celebrity fleeting romances come to mind

Now that it is official that Kanye West and Julia Fox have broken up after almost two months of dating, a lot of celebrity fleeting romances come to mind. At the moment, these relationships made headlines nearly every day, but after a few days, weeks or months, they started to cool down.

As West and Fox had not even been together for two months, the analysts at WeThrift have ranked and revealed the other short-lived celebrity romances you probably forgot about.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Ships Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

It seems like no one can resist Pete Davidson’s charm, as Khloé Kardashian approves of the Saturday Night Live actor’s relationship with older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, Davidson is a regular Prince Charming, as the actor rented out an escape room for the SKIMS founder and her friends this past week, according to Page Six. Not to mention, Davidson called ahead to pay for the group’s tab at dinner, following the night of excitement. What a gentleman.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian On Pre-Valentine’s Date After Kanye West Came For Him On IG

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ignored all the crazy drama involving Kanye West and had a romantic dinner the night before Valentine’s Day in New York City. Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together at Cipriani in New York City on Sunday, Feb. 13. The lovebirds grabbed dinner with Kim’s pals Lala Anthony and Simon Huck in the Big Apple, before the group headed to a Super Bowl party. Kim and Pete were pictured holding hands while entering the celebrity hotspot restaurant, as seen in photos HERE. Once inside, the pair shared a romantic smooch that was also captured by paparazzi.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Twin Daughters Stella & Estere, 9, Show Off Their Dancing Skills In New Video

They’ve got the moves! Madonna’s twin girls Stella and Estere, 9, showed off their freestyle dance skills in a new video shared by the pop icon on Instagram. Work it, indeed! Madonna‘s twin daughters Stella and Estere, 9, showed their incredible freestyle skills in a new video shared by Madonna, 63, to Instagram on Thursday, January 20. In the clip, Stella and Estere hype each other up and show off their slick dance moves to Missy Elliot‘s “Pass That Dutch.” Wearing baggy graphic t-shirts, leggings, and Nike sneakers, the girls embody hip-hop swagger as they create their own choreography to the classic track. Madonna tagged Missy Elliott in her caption, writing “Get your Freestyle on……..”
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Jokes She’d Wear This Sexy Top As A Teacher At ‘Euphoria’ High — Photo

Megan Fox is a vision in sexy gray (with a pop of orange) in her latest Instagram, channeling ‘teacher’ vibes at the fictional ‘Euphoria’ high school. Megan Fox is ready to teach at Euphoria high! The Transformers actress posted three sultry shots to her Instagram page on Jan. 27 to show off a super stylish all-gray look, with a structured, sleeveless top that also displayed her impeccable cleavage with a slit at the top. The 35-year-old paired the top with high-waisted, tailored grey trousers and periwinkle-colored, pointed-toe pumps and an adorably chic small handbag.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Julia Fox Shares Intimate Photo of Her and Kanye West

Kanye West and Julia Fox have been packing on the PDA nearly ever since they met over New Year's Eve weekend in Miami, Florida. Most recently, the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress posted a photo to her Instagram Story of West embracing and kissing her while she holds a glass of red wine.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Memory Lane#Wethrift
newschain

From catwalk to catfight! Kanye’s girlfriend Julia Fox has restaurant run-in with socialite Libbie Mugrabi during Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox appears to be letting the ‘position’ of Kanye West’s girlfriend go to her head after she reportedly had a run-in with socialite Libbie Mugrabi in Paris. Actress Fox, 31, has been in the French capital with her rapper beau, 44, for Paris Fashion Week, and in-between sporting matching double-denim, was enjoying a bite to eat with some friends when she and New Yorker Mugrabi crossed paths.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Kim Kardashian named new face of Balenciaga as Kanye’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is accused of aping her style

Julia Fox may want to reconsider her wardrobe after Kim Kardashian was named the new face of Balenciaga. The Uncut Gems actress, 31, who is currently dating Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West, 44, has denied aping Kim’s style after fans started noticing that she and the SKIMS mogal had shared more than just a few fashion moments of late.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Raps About Letting Pete Davidson ‘Have His Wife’ Kim Kardashian In Fresh Diss Song

Kanye West calls out ex Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson in a new rap song. He even brings up not being invited to their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. Kanye West, 44, didn’t hold back about Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, in Fivio Foreign‘s new rap song “City of God,” which features Ye and Alicia Keys. Kanye took shots at his ex-wife’s relationship with the Saturday Night Live star on the track, amidst turmoil between the famous exes who share four children. “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival / They act like they love me, they don’t even like you,” Ye sings.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Kanye Apparently Sent Kim K a Truckload of Valentine’s Roses

Kanye West didn’t miss an opportunity to stir the drama pot in his ongoing feud with Pete Davidson and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the rapper Instagrammed a picture of a sleek, black pick-up truck loaded with red roses that was allegedly sent to his not-single ex-wife. In a message to his ex, West emblazoned “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” across the side of the pick-up. The same message was on the post’s caption along with a slew of red rose emojis. Kanye made the romantic gesture within hours of an announcement that he’d split from Julia Fox and declaring his love for his children and former wife.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy