Packers hire Byron Storer as assistant special teams coach

By Natasha Geiger
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 2 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are adding to their coaching roster with a new special teams hire.

Byron Storer has been hired as the assistant special teams coach. Storer is entering his 9th season as an NFL coach, the 8th in special teams. He spent 4 seasons with the Raiders as an assistant special teams coach and in 2021 was ranked number 11 in Rick Gosselin’s NFL special teams rankings.

Exclusive: 25 years later, Brett Favre reflects on Super Bowl 31

He joins his former coaching-mate, Rich Bisaccia who was hired as the Packers special teams coordinator earlier this month. Bisaccia was the former interim Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach and went 7-5.

WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

