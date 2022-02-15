Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice says she will not seek reelection

Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Democrat first elected to Congress in 2014, will not run for reelection later this year, she announced on social media Tuesday.

"I will remain focused on protecting our democracy and serving my constituents throughout the rest of my term," she said in part.

Rice was elected after Rep. Carolyn McCarthy stepped aside following nine terms in office. Rice served as Nassau County district attorney before being elected to Congress.

She has not announced any other plans for her future.