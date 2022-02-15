ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Swizz Beatz Responds To ‘Verzuz’ Backlash After Viewer Paywall Announcement

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MP2GE_0eFA2bTs00

Click here to read the full article.

Verzuz , the live streaming platform based on performances by pairs of legendary artists in Hip-Hop and R&B, has been a massive hit since being spearheaded by music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March 2020.

However, initial skepticism over Verzuz ‘s partnership with Triller and how it will impact the future of the platform has reared its head again following reports that fans would have to pay to watch the forthcoming Verzuz battle, creating an uproar amongst longtime supporters of the series.

More from VIBE.com

Consecutive posts on the official Instagram account for Verzuz broke the news while promoting tonight’s (Feb. 15) battle between R&B stars Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild. The posts stated that viewers would have to sign up for a subscription with the service and that the performance would not be available to watch on Instagram Live as has been the case since the inception of Verzuz more than two years ago.

“To watch, sign up NOW for the #TrillerVerzPass (14-Day trial* included (*trial offer expires on 2/11!! DON’T WAIT!!)) LINK IN BIO!!!” read the first post, which included a comment stating “THIS VERZUZ WILL NOT BE ON IG.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VERZUZ (@verzuztv)

However, after catching wind of the backlash, Swizz Beatz hopped on Instagram to set the record straight, refuting the change in programming while informing the public that the battle between Hamilton and Soulchild will occur as previously scheduled and will remain on IG Live.

“See y’all rite here tomorrow on insta @verzuztv,” wrote Swizz, adding, “You can also watch in HD on verzuztv.com. I was out the country don’t ask me who did it. It’s fixed.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

Swizz’s declaration led to a huge exhale from a large contingent of fans who felt the platform had gone corporate and abandoned the faithful fans who helped build Verzuz from a quarantine past-time into one of the fastest-growing events in the music world, regularly attracting millions of viewers.

We understand the old adage that money talks and that few things in life are free, still, we hope Swizz, Timbo, Verzuz , and Triller can find a happy medium between growing the business and catering to the fanbase that helped make the partnership possible in the first place.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Hints At Possible ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Nicki Minaj has hinted at the possibility of participating in a Verzuz battle, revealing her interest in appearing on the platform during a recent interview. In the clip, which is from an upcoming interview with 97.9 The Box in Houston, Minaj suggested the only artists who could give her a run from her money are Drake and Lil Wayne. Yet, despite acknowledging Drizzy and Weezy’s dominance in rap, Minaj admitted there may be a handful of women in the game who could make things competitive if they were to face her. “Drake and Wayne have so many bonafide Hip Hop hits,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alex Isley Is Choosing To “Love Again” This Valentine’s Day

Click here to read the full article. After releasing one of the best R&B songs of 2021, Alex Isley returns with a sweet gift for fans this Valentine’s Day—an endearing ballad entitled “Love Again.” Like a soft, cool breeze on a warm Fall day, Isley’s vocals ease in after the soothing strings, stirring feelings of romance. Whether it’s two old lovers reuniting like Issa and Lawrence during Insecure‘s fourth season or a new couple exploring the possibility of being more than friends, there’s a magic that Isley encompasses with her musical partner, Jack Dine. With “Love Again,” the musical artists have...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

K. Michelle, Gangsta Boo, Lyrica Anderson, And Rich Dollaz Fight For Love In New ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Four new couples are fighting for their relationships on a brand new season of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.  Singer K. Michelle with her boyfriend Kastan; Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz and his former co-star and secret lover Mariahlynn; Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood couple Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bently; and the first lady of Three 6 Mafia Gangsta Boo with her beau Emmet are gathering together in the boot camp mansion to give their love one last shot.  More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige, K. Michelle, Aiyana-Lee, Sammie And More Spread...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Timbaland
Person
Musiq Soulchild
Person
Wizkid
Vibe

Gunna And Chlöe Cozy Up In “You & Me” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Gunna and Chlöe add fuel to a flirty flame with the release of the music video for their collaboration, “you & me.” The video released on Valentine’s Day finds the two musicians going from a shopping trip to laying up in a heart-shaped bed in a room glowing with sultry red lighting. A fan-taken behind-the-scenes clip of the visual recently went viral on Twitter. “you & me” is featured on Gunna’s latest album DRIP SEASON 4EVER and samples “They Don’t Know” by Jon B and “Nice & Slow” by Usher. The romantic video was directed...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Swizz Beatz Confirms Verzuz Will Be Available On Instagram After Fans Criticize Subscription Model

Swizz Beatz had to ease tensions online after Verzuz fans blasted the brand for a move that would transform it into a subscription, pay-to-view model to watch future battles. Last week, the Verzuz Instagram page shared a video promoting its Valentine’s Day battle between soul singers Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild. But instead of telling fans to tune in on Instagram Live, like in all of the past battles, Verzuz prompted viewers to sign up for a Triller Verzuz Pass to gain access.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paywall#Instagram Live#Ig Live
Vibe

Behind The Lens Of Musiq Soulchild’s Quiet Pain and Joyful Love

Click here to read the full article. Taalib “Musiq Soulchild” Hassan Johnson is intentionally withdrawn. Outside of needing to be public-facing for new music announcements or upcoming appearances, you won’t find him randomly tweeting nonsense or posting any insight into his personal life. Case in point, when it came to the Verzuz teaser with Anthony Hamilton, it was the first time in a while Musiq is seen with the mother of his child, Kameelah “Meelah” Williams of 702. And he has his reasons behind his separation of church and state as you’ll learn. The Philly-bred crooner is a low-key, unbothered individual...
MUSIC
Fast Company

Triller tried to move its popular Verzuz musician battles behind a paywall. Things did not go well

The latest edition of Verzuz, the popular livestream platform for musician battles, had a messy rollout on Tuesday. The brand, which was created by artists Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, announced on its official Instagram account Monday that this week’s musician battle would feature performances by Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild. However, the event, which is usually available to stream for free on Instagram Live, was being pushed behind a paywall.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild’s ‘Verzuz’ Special

Valentine’s Day might be over, but Verzuz is here to bring the love as R&B legends Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild are set to face off in the live battle event. Verzuz shared a flyer for the event on their social media page, with premium access available to those who subscribe to the Trillerverzpass.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

The Anthony Hamilton And Musiq Souchild Verzuz Was A Lesson In Male R&B History

Click here to read the full article. The era of neo-soul and beyond was once again celebrated at the first Verzuz of 2022, a Valentine’s Day special featuring Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild. Coming off the heels of Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott and D’Angelo and Friends, this latest R&B pairing was solid, but the surprise guests were the true winners of the evening.   Outside of Jack Thriller’s random and unnecessary commentary, fans could somewhat anticipate the route this Verzuz was going to take: A medley of the crooners’ biggest hits with a few B-side gems, ending with Musiq’s “Love” and Anthony...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vibe

Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid, And Jazmine Sullivan Among Headliners For Roots Picnic 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Roots Picnic is back. Returning in-person for the first time since 2019, the festival curated, headlined, and hosted by Hip-Hop legends The Roots will take place on June 4-5 at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia. Joining the lineup for the first time will be Mary J. Blige as one of the weekend’s headliners. Fellow artists headlining the two-day experience are Summer Walker, Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan, and Kamasi Washington. The festival will also offer a Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild, as well as performances by Muni Long, Yebba, Masego, Kirk...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vibe

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals He’s Bleaching His Skin

Lil Uzi Vert has announced that he intends to bleach his skin in a post on his Twitter account. “Bleaching my skin need umbrella,” Uzi tweeted on Wednesday (Feb. 2), before posting a video hinting that he had already begun the process. The rap star’s declaration comes after uploading a photo of Michael Jackson as his Twitter profile picture before changing the image to one of dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, two artists notorious for skin bleaching. Bleaching my skin need umbrella ? — Uzi London ?☄️?® (@LILUZIVERT) February 2, 2022 ??? pic.twitter.com/gzaPq036k4 — Uzi London ?☄️?® (@LILUZIVERT) February 2, 2022 If Uzi’s claims are true,...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Busta Rhymes, Jay Electronica & DJ Kay Slay Told Papoose He Can't Retire From Rap: 'Ooh This Like A Gang?'

Exclusive – When Papoose said he was retiring from rap during an interview with the HollywoodLife podcast last February, even his wife Remy Ma didn’t believe him. In fact, she bet $1,000 the Brooklyn native would release new music again. In what was intended to be his final curtain call, the 43-year-old MC released a full-length album every month for 12 months throughout 2021.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Vibe

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy