Queens, NY

Gun found in 7-year-old boy’s backpack at Queens school: NYPD

By Kala Rama, Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A father has been charged after his 7-year-old son was found with a gun in his backpack inside a Queens school over the weekend, police said.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Saturday inside PS 95 in Jamaica, according to the NYPD. Police were notified there was a gun found inside the school.

The boy told officers that someone placed the gun in his backpack, police said. The firearm was safely removed without incident.

Investigators later determined the boy’s father, Renee Anam, 36, had put the licensed 9mm gun in the child’s backpack, police said. He was arrested and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 and harassment, according to the NYPD.

Comments / 15

Olivia Thomas
1d ago

Did you charge the father with stupidity for letting a 7 year old get his hands on the gun??

Reply(6)
3
Guest
1d ago

Aspiring rapper

Reply
3
 

PIX11

PIX11

