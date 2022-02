In an interview with The Wrap, Lin-Manuel Miranda shared his vision for an “Encanto” attraction at a Disney Park. When asked if he wants a theme park attraction or a Colombia pavilion at EPCOT, Miranda said, “Well, I took my kids to Disneyland for the first time pre-pandemic a few years ago. And we sat through The Little Mermaid thing five times in a row. That’s where my brain goes. It’s like, I want to go in and out of this casita and see those characters and see the house respond because that’s something Disney can do that no one else can do. But yeah, in terms of the world of the characters, it’s really early days on that. I don’t know what that will be.”

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO