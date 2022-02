Klein Intermediate Principal Trevor Woolley has been named Klein ISD’s 2022 Secondary Principal of the Year. “Mr. Woolley is a committed, caring leader who relentlessly pursues excellence for his students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown. “Throughout his entire career in Klein ISD, he has shown his unwavering belief in the power of a quality education and has done whatever it takes to make an excellent education possible for all students in his care. We are so proud of Mr. Woolley and grateful that he is a leader in our Klein Family.”

KLEIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO