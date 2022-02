Convertibles, Jeeps and other cars lined W. Haralson St. as members of the LaGrange community took part in the Night to Shine event on Friday. Over 40 guests registered to participate in the event and dressed up in tuxes and prom dresses for the drive-thru portion of the parade. The event celebrates people with special needs and is held by host churches around the world simultaneously. This year’s event included a parade hosted by First Baptist Church on the Square and a zoom event that began at 6 p.m.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO