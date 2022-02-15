ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Insider Suggests Best Landing Spot For Odell Beckham Jr.

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Although Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl with the Rams, Jeremy Fowler believes it would be in the star wide receiver’s best interest to move on from Los Angeles this offseason. Beckham will become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year begins next month and...

Odell Beckham Jr. Jokingly Praised Ex-Quarterback After Super Bowl TD

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the scoring in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with a beauty of a touchdown. With LA running trips to the right side, Odell Beckham Jr. generated a 1-on-1 matchup by curling from the slot to the outside. Matthew Stafford had his eyes on OBJ the whole way and floated a virtually perfect pass, which the three-time Pro Bowl selection high-pointed for a 17-yard touchdown grab.
Mack Wilson Lashes Out At Fans Over Odell Beckham Jr.

It didn’t take long for the posts about Odell Beckham Jr. to start flying on Sunday night. The wide receiver hauled in the first touchdown of the game but later suffered what we now know to be a torn ACL. Many have strong opinions on the polarizing Beckham Jr.
Knee injury could keep receiver Odell Beckham Jr. out next season

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Super Bowl knee injury could impact his next season. The Rams’ wide receiver is believed to have torn his ACL again, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Beckham hurt his surgically repaired left knee with 3:54 left in the first half of the Rams’...
Revisionist history on Odell Beckham Jr.’s Browns exit was front and center during Rams’ Super Bowl win: Ashley Bastock

CLEVELAND Ohio -- It was Odell Beckham Jr.’s world on Sunday night, and Cleveland fans were just living in it, apparently. A few jaw-dropping moments for me while watching Super Bowl 56. There was the halftime show that managed to live up to the hype. The Bengals’ start to the second half with a takeaway and 75-yard touchdown. Chevy’s ode to “The Sopranos” in Super Bowl commercial form. And the final defensive stop from Aaron Donald in the Rams’ 23-20 victory.
Has Odell Beckham Jr. silenced critics after Super Bowl win?

Though he missed more than half of the Super Bowl with a left knee injury, Odell Beckham Jr. left a lasting mark on the game. Beckham recorded two catches for 52 yards and caught the first touchdown of the game, which ultimately proved to be vital in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Bengals.
Robert Woods’ heartwarming gesture to Odell Beckham Jr after tearing ACL

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr sadly tore his ACL during the early portions of the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Beckham was distraught when he learned that he would be unable to help his team in their biggest game of the season. While teammate Robert Woods’ own ACL injury didn’t occur during a game, the veteran wideout still knows how Beckham was feeling in that moment. As reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Woods made a heartwarming gesture towards Beckham after his ACL injury.
What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
