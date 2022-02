HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education heard updates on the progress of Leader in Me programming during their Monday meeting. Leader in Me is designed for K-12 students and fits in with the district’s two primary focuses for the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation, which are rigor and relevance. The curriculum was created by the same organization that developed 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. The program is based on the See-Do-Get Cycle. When a person changes the way things are seen, it influences what the individual does and the results the person gets.

