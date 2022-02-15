Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Production To Restart On April 4th

An American start-up automaker called Faraday Future announced this week it will produce its forthcoming FF 81 electric crossover at the former GM Gunsan plant in South Korea. GM announced in 2018 that it had sold its Gunsan plant to a Korean supplier called Myoung Shin Co., Ltd. for 113 billion won. Now Myoung Shin Co. Ltd. has confirmed it’s entered a partnership with Faraday Future to produce its FF 81 electric automaker on behalf of the American start-up at the former GM plant, with production set to commence in 2024. Faraday Future says the Gunsan plant “offers scale, flexibility, and attractive port access,” and will enable Myoung Shin to “maintain sufficient manufacturing capabilities and capacity to supply FF 81 vehicles in accordance with FF’s forecasts.”
