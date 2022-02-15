ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Production To Restart On April 4th

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction of the Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV battery-electric compacts will restart on April 4th, GM Authority has learned. GM paused production of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV last year due to the widely publicized battery fire recall that was issued for the nameplates. Production has remained offline...

gmauthority.com

