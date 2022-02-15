Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Production To Restart On April 4th

Those who are looking for an affordable EV crossover with a cost in the mid-$30Ks should check out Ford’s Escape PHEV Titanium. The options for electrified vehicles continue to expand. This year Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and other battery-electric vehicles enter to give ID.4 and Mustang Mach-E shoppers some alternatives. However, look at the prices of anything but the base trims and you will find that a budget in the low $40Ks is the real starting point after incentives. Vehicles like the Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle are outselling these affordable battery-only electric crossovers and for many good reasons beyond just cost.

