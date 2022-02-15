Missouri criminal defense attorneys endorse marijuana legalization, expungement campaign

A plan promoted by Gov. Mike Parson to increase the minimum pay for state workers to $15 per hour to curb high employee turnover may be in jeopardy. A new proposal would create a $15 minimum wage for some state workers but limit the starting wage to $12 per hour for other state positions. The plan could see movement as soon as Monday, when the House Budget Committee is set to discuss a $5.2 billion supplemental spending package proposed by Parson. Plus, Missouri’s medical marijuana industry continues to gain traction, with monthly sales trending upward and industry stakeholders turning attention to the push for full legalization of marijuana in the state. Campaigns like Legal Missouri 2022 are working to get a measure that would fully legalize marijuana on this year’s state ballot. And, in the real estate sector, a startup that buys homes from seniors interested in cashing out without moving is expanding to Kansas City. TrueHold launched its offering in St. Louis last year and will make Kansas City its second market.

