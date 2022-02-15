ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Machete Attack

By Aurora Murray
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 2 days ago
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) Humboldt County deputies are on the lookout for a man who attacked another man with a deadly weapon in the Loleta area overnight. That weapon was reportedly a machete. The attack happened in front of the 39-year-old victim’s home on Wiyot Drive, and he was taken to the hospital with head and face injuries. The attacker fled and deputies think they know who he is, but he has not yet been caught.

