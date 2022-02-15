ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview of The Ocean's Greatest Feast

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of South Africa’s sardine migration is brought...

Nintendo World Report

Ocean's Heart (Switch) Review

Hankering for a great indie 2D Zelda? Here’s one for you. A simple way to sum up Ocean’s Heart is that it’s a snappy modern 2D Zelda with twangs of Wind Waker. You play as Tilia, an adventurous young girl who sets out across the seas to find her lost father. Along the way, you go through a relatively open-ended adventure complete with oodles of quests and side quests as well as a handful of solid puzzling dungeons. It’s a fun world to play in, littered with secrets. A few nagging issues hold it back, but considering it’s a solo-developer project, I came away immensely impressed with Ocean’s Heart.
Phys.org

Faroe Islands begin review of controversial dolphin hunt

The Faroe Islands, a Danish autonomous territory, said Tuesday it had begun discussions about the future of its controversial dolphin hunt, with a decision expected in the coming weeks. A petition with almost 1.3 million signatures calling for a ban on the traditional hunt was submitted to the Faroese government...
fox29.com

Watch: Dolphins ride waves alongside surfers off California coast

A group of surfers were treated to a remarkable up-close encounter with a pod of dolphins while riding some waves off the coast of Carpinteria, California. Video captured the moment's surfers were almost face-to-face with the animals as they rode the waves and jumped through the air. Jim Russi, who...
Tree Hugger

Meet All 18 Penguin Species in One Documentary

Everyone knows the tottering birds who waddle around on the ice in their classic tuxedo-like garb. But there are actually 18 species of penguins and they aren’t all found in frigid climates. A new episode of “Nature” on PBS features every penguin species, following their antics from Antarctica to...
LiveScience

Human spines on sticks found in 500-year-old graves in Peru

Hundreds of years ago, Indigenous people in coastal Peru may have collected the scattered remains of their dead from desecrated graves and threaded reed posts through the spinal bones. Scientists recently counted nearly 200 of these bone-threaded posts in stone tombs in Peru's Chincha Valley, and they suspect that the practice arose as a means of reassembling remains after the Spanish had looted and desecrated Indigenous graves.
SCIENCE
KTLA

U.S. could see 100 years worth of sea rise by 2050

America’s coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, a government report warns. By 2050, seas lapping against the U.S. shore will be 10 to 12 inches (0.25 […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Photo captures Mount Etna eruption creating rare volcanic storm, sending dramatic lightning streaks across the sky

A particularly powerful eruption of Mount Etna has created a volcanic storm that sent bolts of lightning dramatically across the sky over eastern Sicily. A volcano expert with Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said Friday that such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions or with volcanoes located near the sea.
ENVIRONMENT
Mic

The absolutely wild science behind the Tonga volcano eruption

Over the weekend, the archipelago of Tonga shook the world, literally. That evening, the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located about 40 miles from Tonga itself, erupted. The activity, which had been bubbling up for weeks, resulted in the underwater volcano sending massive clouds of ash more than 12 miles into the air — and that was just the beginning of an event that is posed to have both devastating short- and long-term effects in the Pacific and around the world.
SCIENCE

