Preview of The Ocean's Greatest Feast

Hankering for a great indie 2D Zelda? Here’s one for you. A simple way to sum up Ocean’s Heart is that it’s a snappy modern 2D Zelda with twangs of Wind Waker. You play as Tilia, an adventurous young girl who sets out across the seas to find her lost father. Along the way, you go through a relatively open-ended adventure complete with oodles of quests and side quests as well as a handful of solid puzzling dungeons. It’s a fun world to play in, littered with secrets. A few nagging issues hold it back, but considering it’s a solo-developer project, I came away immensely impressed with Ocean’s Heart.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO