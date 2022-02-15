York County teacher: Antagonistic tone of public discourse about schools is dismaying

Throughout this year, I have watched with great sadness as the tone of public discourse regarding education has become more antagonistic and divided. As a public school teacher of more than 25 years, I treasure the opportunity to educate our students and have seen the negative effect such intolerant rhetoric has on their understanding of themselves and the world.

I believe the overall purpose of public education is to teach students to solve problems, make decisions, think critically, communicate effectively, and work well with others. We want our future adults to be thoughtful, knowledgeable, capable, and productive citizens. To become such citizens, we must work to understand the world we live in, recognizing that the world is not perfect but it is ours. To do this, we must challenge assumptions and prepare our students to work productively with others who have different backgrounds, experiences, and world views. We must help students recognize an important truth: Just because something is not happening to them does not mean it is not happening.

As a mother, I would love to shelter my own children from the negative realities of our world; however, I also recognize that by doing so I am not preparing them to be capable adults and members of the community. It is so difficult to watch them struggle, fail, and question themselves. But it is also unavoidable. I know that I would not be the person I am today if I did not also struggle, fail, and question myself.

To successfully educate our students, we must recognize that genuine learning must challenge us: It is through such challenges that we grow to define ourselves, our beliefs, and our futures. In truth, some of this growth is difficult. In discussion with my students, I have asked them to consider how they learned important lessons about friendship, love, honesty, and integrity. We discuss the reality that learning is hard, but such lessons also make us capable of judging future situations more carefully and thoughtfully, making us more resilient humans.

Benjamin Franklin said that by failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail. I believe that the current desire of a minority of parents, politicians, school board and community members to narrow and limit the experiences of our children through censorship of curriculum materials they find personally challenging is preparing our students to fail. How is this true? First, by limiting the exposure students have to challenging material, we are supporting a world-view that chooses ignorance over knowledge. Second, by failing to recognize hard experiences, we make those experiences appear shameful, thereby sending the message that those who experience them are also shameful.

For those parents who want to limit the classroom opportunities and experiences of their children and the children of others, I ask you to realistically and honestly consider your child’s daily interactions with friends, social media, music, and the community at large. If your child is on Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, or has access to music streaming services and the internet, then please know that you have already lost control of what they are exposed to on a daily basis. If your child has access to your subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO, you have already ceded control of controversial content. Trying to avoid exposure to potentially controversial content within the safety of a classroom with the guidance of a teacher is an irony of great proportions: would you really prefer for your child to struggle alone rather than in a supportive environment designed to help them think and talk through the difficult realities of our world? By limiting content, you limit the opportunity to engage with reality in a safe space where their views and questions are valued and appreciated.

I have heard the comment that censorship is fundamentally un-American and anti-democratic. While I do not want to engage in a debate about what is American, I do know that if we give a small group of outspoken censors the right to limit opinions and content with which they disagree, we give them dangerous power over our children and our future.

If, as Nelson Mandela once said, education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world, how can our students change the world if they are not given the opportunity to acknowledge and understand it?

Kelly Paraskevakos is a teacher at York Suburban High School.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County teacher: Antagonistic tone of public discourse about schools is dismaying