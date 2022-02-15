Case-Barlow Farm Annual Toboggan Party set for Feb. 19

The date and time are set, now for Mother Nature to provide the snow. Toboggans will be available from Case-Barlow Farm, but participants may bring their own. Tobogganing will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 am to noon.

The farm's rolling hill provides an excellent spot to enjoy this fun, winter activity. No snow on Feb. 19, no problem - a "snow date" will be Saturday, Feb. 26. This event is free to the public and includes a chance to warm up in the farm's Big Red barn with hot cocoa, hot apple cider and cookies graciously provided by The Burton D Morgan Foundation.

"There are so many things to enjoy at Case-Barlow Farm. Tobogganing is an activity that might have taken place in a very similar way when the farm was first developed. CBF is continuing to offer these recreational activities to enable residents to learn more about family life. The event is free for all, but donations to CBF are always welcome," said Ned Kendall, CBF trustee.

For more information, visit www.casebarlow.com. Check for weather updates the day of the event.