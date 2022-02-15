ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicky Hilton Blooms in Floral Silk Dress and Sparkly Satin Mules at Markarian’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

By Aaron Royce
 2 days ago
Nicky Hilton gave pregnancy style a “Bridgerton”-worthy twist for Markarian’s Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held at the The Prince George Ballroom, Hilton joined a starry front row with Denee Benton, Heidi Gardner and Jo Ellen Pellman to view Alexandra O’Neill’s newest collection.

The French Sole collaborator arrived for the in a sweet floral midi dress. The $2,550 blue silk fit-and-flare number , hailing from Markarian’s Spring 2022 collection, included a waistline cinched with spaghetti ties. However, its most charming elements were a print of white lace and silver stripes, layered with delicate yellow and dark green floral embroidery. Hilton paired the sleeveless dress with a coordinating light blue striped coat, plus a matching minaudière, hair bows and a sparkling delicate bracelet.

For footwear, the “Paris in Love” star opted for an equally darling pair of Manolo Blahnik mules. Her Lurum style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, crafted from yellow satin with a thin blue floral pattern. The pair gained an elegantly glamorous twist from asymmetric straps straps accented with crystals arranged in leaf shapes. Hilton’s Blahnik mules were complete with 3.54-inch stiletto heels. Though the two-tone pair—which smartly coordinated with her dress—is now sold out, other colorways are available on SaksFifthAvenue.com .

Glamorous mules have become one of today’s go-to shoes during the high heel resurgence. Most pairs feature pointed or open toes with flared or stiletto heels, given added punch with bold colors, prints or crystal accents. Hilton is one of the many stars who’s made mules her signature; in recent weeks, stars like Tessa Thomspn, Elsa Hosk and Rachel Zegler have worn Amina Muaddi, Prada and Mach & Mach styles as well.

Markarian’s Fall 2022 collection was steeped in romance—and not only from its Valentine’s Day presentation date. O’Neill’s line included elegant velvet and silk gowns in hues of blue, silver, green and red, inspired by the nature of Colorado and New York City’s 1920’s Jazz Age. The collection’s romantic touches included floral prints, embroidery and beading, complete with crystal-covered minaudieres, enamel and tassel jewelry and feather combs. One of its most remarkable elements came from Markarian’s debut shoe collection with Maria Luca, which featured coordinating suede, brocade and satin boots, lace-up sandals and pointed-toe pumps.

A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton)

When it comes to shoes, Hilton’s styles are glamorous and chic. The star often favors pointed-toe and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Mach & Mach, Giannico and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

Comments / 0

 

