Supreme Previews Nike Shox Ride 2 Collab in New Lookbook

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4Zi7_0eF9zqVj00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime partners Supreme and Nike have a new collab on the way.

The legendary streetwear brand shared its latest lookbook for its forthcoming spring/summer ’22 season and included in the preview was the first look at its Nike Shox Ride 2 collab. According to sneaker leak social media account @Dropsbyjay, the sneaker will be available in three different colorways and will retail for $190 each.

At the time of publication, only the heel’s view of the Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 was pictured but the image does show the sneaker donning a stealthy black-based color scheme that’s offset by metallic silver overlay panels on the sides including on the midfoot’s Swoosh branding.

Additional details include reflective accents on the heel counter that’s coupled with the classic Shox emblem on the heel tab and a mini Swoosh logo directly below. Confirming that this style was in fact designed in collaboration between the two entities is the series of Supreme branding that’s printed throughout each of the Shox pods on the midsole.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DropsByJay (@dropsbyjay)

Prior to previewing the forthcoming Nike Shox Ride 2 collab, Supreme and Nike dropped several sneaker collabs in 2021 including a pair of winter-ready Air Max Goadome styles in January as well as two new iterations of the Cross Trainer Low in October.

Despite being part of Supreme’s spring/summer ’22 lookbook, a specific release date for the Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 collab has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh has unveiled its new trio of Air Force 1 Lows that are designed in honor of Black History Month.

