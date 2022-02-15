ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Dip

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcIVR_0eF9zmE300

Amid a slowing of cases fueled by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 continued to drop Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data showing 5,336 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 5,502 on Monday.

The data also showed that 866 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, down from 882 on Monday.

Hospitalizations surged in December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread throughout Florida. But case numbers have steadily fallen in recent weeks.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Dip

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Covid#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
103K+
Followers
13K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy