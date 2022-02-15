Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Dip

Amid a slowing of cases fueled by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 continued to drop Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data showing 5,336 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 5,502 on Monday.

The data also showed that 866 patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, down from 882 on Monday.

Hospitalizations surged in December and early January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread throughout Florida. But case numbers have steadily fallen in recent weeks.

