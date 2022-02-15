NBC tops 100 million viewers during Super Bowl

© Doug Benc / Associated Press

An average of 112 million people were tuned into the Super Bowl on Sunday night, according to ratings data released by NBC on Tuesday.

Sunday's game averaged a total audience of 112.3 million viewers to rank as the most-watched show in five years — since Super Bowl LI in February 2017.

A total of 99.2 million viewers watched the game on NBC live and about 1.9 million viewers on Telemundo live, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing Nielsen Media Research data.

Last year's game averaged 96.4 million viewers on television and streaming. The 2020 Super Bowl was the last time the game cracked the 100 million threshold.

“The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years,” said NBCUniversal Chairman Mark Lazarus.

The broadcast was packed full of high-budget ads and a highly anticipated halftime show that was met with critical acclaim on social media.