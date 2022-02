Jason Segel has been straying far from his comedic roots lately; his current project, Windfall, has him playing one of his darkest roles to date. The Netflix original Windfall is described as a “Hitchcockian thriller” and stars Jason Segel as the movie’s antagonist, a first for Segel. According to Netflix‘s official YouTube channel, Windfall is about a man who breaks into a billionaire’s vacation home and resorts to desperate measures when the tech mogul (Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Lily Collins) arrive unexpectedly. Segel will play the role of the robber, a poor man with a chip on his shoulder who thinks he can even the unfair odds life has dealt him by stealing from an arrogant billionaire.

