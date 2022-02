The title of Lina Rodriguez’s documentary Mis dos voces [My Two Voices] says it all. Her three subjects (as well as her) are Latin American immigrants living in Canada with similar journeys full of insight, experience, and perseverance that are important for those about to follow their footsteps and those lucky enough to never have to do the same. The idea of two voices is steeped in the idea of past vs. present—but also identity, considering the challenge of that shift. They want to hold onto their Spanish as a means of remembering who they are and keeping their culture alive for future generations while also embracing English in a way that allows it to merge with that memory, to ultimately be newly reborn as themselves.

