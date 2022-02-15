ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criterion’s May Lineup Includes Joseph Losey, Double Indemnity 4K & More

By Nick Newman
thefilmstage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of Criterion’s May releases are all about encroaching fear, so we won’t make you think about the fact that when these arrive 2022 will be in sight of its halfway...

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

thefilmstage.com

Berlin Review: François Ozon’s Peter von Kant is a Slavish Fassbinder Reimagining

From the sure evidence of his filmography—and, yes, his legendarily turbulent private life—Rainer Werner Fassbinder should be quite tickled by the thought of another, younger filmmaker deifying him in their own work. Fassbinder’s is the cinema of the submissive power dynamic, and François Ozon, no slouch either, has come to play servant to the master. What’s more elusive in Peter von Kant, his slavish reimagining of The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, is what’s gained from this entangling designed to be mutually fulfilling for both parties.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Five Underseen Toshiro Mifune Films to Watch at Film Forum’s Retrospective

When an actor appears in many films of a particular director it becomes a sort of short-hand subject to define either’s work. Sometimes it feels as if one influenced the other, or vice versa, but these collaborations end up becoming a large portion of the public’s knowledge about their prowess. One of the most emblematic of those collaborations is the Akira Kurosawa-Toshiro Mifune combo, maybe only rivaled by John Ford and John Wayne—probably not a coincidence.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Caleb Landry Jones is Menacing in First Trailer for Justin Kurzel’s Nitram

Winner of Best Actor at Cannes last year, Caleb Landry Jones leads Justin Kurzel’s latest drama Nitram, a fictionalization of the lead-up to the real-life devastating mass shooting in Port Arthur, Australia. Now set for a March 30 release from IFC Films, the first trailer as landed as the director has also unveiled his next film. He’ll be directing the sci-fi drama Morning, starring Laura Dern, Noah Jupe, and Benedict Cumberbatch, which is set in a near-future where society has a pill that does away with the need to sleep. With the added help of an artificial sun, there is no end to morning daylight, living and work. However, as a young generation grows up deprived of the world of sleep, they consider rebelling to reclaim their dreams.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Juliette Binoche & Vincent Lindon Heat Up in Trio of Clips from Claire Denis’ Fire

While we’re hopeful that 2022 may see the premiere of two new Claire Denis films, the first one has now seen the light of day. Fire (aka Both Sides of the Blade), shot during the pandemic, recently premiered at Berlinale, will stop by Film at Lincoln Center’s Rendez-Vous with French Cinema next month, and arrive this summer via IFC Films. Ahead of the release, the first trio of clips have now arrived, which preview the story of a love triangle, with a cast featuring Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Issa Perica, Bulle Ogier, and Mati Diop.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Berlin Review: Dario Argento Returns with Bizarre, Bloody Dark Glasses

As you watch Dark Glasses, Dario Argento’s first film in a decade, it’s nice to think back on his recent performance as the aging film critic in Gaspar Noé’s Vortex—a man who wistfully quoted Edgar Allen Poe’s theories on dreams as he wandered through an apartment covered with canonical posters and movie detritus—only to look back up and see the blind protagonist of his latest film, and the young Chinese boy who has become her valet, attacked by a pack of unruly river snakes. Yes, Dario Argento’s first film in ten years is pretty fun, for a while—and no, not near his best.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Audrey Hepburn’s 20 greatest films – ranked!

20. Green Mansions (1959) This exotic MGM romance directed by Hepburn’s then husband, Mel Ferrer, was in fact her first big flop. Anthony Perkins plays a Venezuelan refugee whose life is saved by Rima the jungle girl: Hepburn in a suede pixie tunic, accessorised with a pet fawn and backed by a supporting cast in brownface.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

NYC Weekend Watch: Catherine Breillat, Toshiro Mifune, Vincent Gallo & More

After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Chloë Grace Moretz & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Starring In Anne Sewitsky’s Jonestown Massacre Thriller ‘White Night’; FilmNation Launches Sales – EFM

Cast has been set for White Night, a thriller about one of the most infamous cult stories of all time – the Jonestown Massacre – which is being helmed by Anne Sewitsky (Happy, Happy). Chloë Grace Moretz (Suspiria) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception) will star in the movie, which is based on Deborah Layton’s memoir Seductive Poison. William Wheeler (The Ghost In The Shell) penned the adaptation. Grace Moretz is playing Layton in the pic, with the story recounting how she rose through the ranks of the People’s Temple cult, eventually entering the inner circle of Christian Socialist preacher Jim Jones (Gordon-Levitt). Jones established “Jonestown” in 1974 in Guyana as an extension of his San Francisco based cult. It was there where, on November 18, 1978, more than 900 people died in one of the largest mass murder-suicides on record. The book was optioned by Amy Nauiokas and Anne Carey at Archer Gray, who will produce with FilmNation, which is also financing and will launch sales at the virtual European Film Market. Filming will begin this spring.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

The Sky Is Everywhere Review: Josephine Decker Offers an Aesthetically Imaginative, Narratively Banal View of Grief

There’s breathless, relentless energy to the work of Josephine Decker, a trait usually accompanied by a sense of the unexpected, never quite knowing where her narrative may turn or how her characters could express their mercurial emotions. Her latest film The Sky Is Everywhere, adapted by Jandy Nelson from her own novel, features a strong sense of the former without ever offering the latter. What results is an aesthetically imaginative, narratively banal YA adaptation hitting too-familiar beats despite its relatively invigorating style.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

An Otherworldly Force Arrives in First Trailer for Jordan Peele’s Nope

One of the very few original tentpoles coming out of Hollywood this year to look forward to is the latest creation from Jordan Peele. Following the one-two punch of Get Out and Us, he’s returning this summer with Nope. With a production shrouded in secrecy, we finally have our first glimpse at what to expect as the trailer has arrived.
MOVIES
/Film

One Of Butch Cassidy's Most Famous Scenes Was Also Its Most Controversial

George Roy Hill's lively western "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" stars the effervescent film icons Paul Newman and Robert Redford as a pair of close-knit outlaws on the run to Bolivia. What is now considered to be one of the defining films of late 1960s American cinema was lambasted by some critics during its initial release. They were perplexed by Hill's inventive subversion of classic western genre tropes, especially the inclusion of a montage that includes the upbeat ditty "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" — a song that was released more than half a century after the time in which "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" is set.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Benediction Trailer: Terence Davies Captures the Life of English Poet Siegfried Sassoon

After a flurry of films with 2011’s The Deep Blue Sea, 2015’s Sunset Song, and 2016’s A Quiet Passion, British director Terence Davies is finally back this year with Benediction. Capturing the life of World War I poet Siegfried Sassoon, starring Jack Lowden, he was known for his epic, satirical poems detailing trench warfare and the horrors of a war in which he fought bravely but spoke out against. He was also a closeted gay man in Britain, where those in power considered his sexual identity a crime. The U.K. trailer has now dropped ahead of a release there while we’re awaiting a U.S. release from Roadside Attractions.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Music Box Films Nabs North American Rights to Sundance Prize Winner ‘Leonor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Music Box Films has acquired the North American rights to writer-director Martika Ramirez Escobar’s genre-bending “Leonor Will Never Die,” which won the Special Jury Prize for Innovative Spirit in Sundance this year after premiering in the festival’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition. The film tells the story of Leonor Reyes, once a major player in the Filipino film industry during its ragtag action cinema glory days, but now in her golden years and struggling to pay her bills. When she reads an advertisement for a screenplay contest, Leonor begins tinkering with an unfinished script about...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

February 15th Genre Releases Include THE HOWLING (Collector’s Edition 4K / Blu-ray), LOOPER (4K / Blu-ray), GHOSTRIDERS (Blu-ray)

Hey everyone! While Valentine’s Day is almost over, we’re sure you’ll still have a lot of love for this week’s horror and science fiction home media releases. One of this writer's favorite films of all time, Joe Dante’s The Howling, is getting the 4K treatment from Scream Factory in a brand new release, and if you’re into time-bending sci-fi/action thrillers, you’ll definitely want to pick up the 4K release of Rian Johnson’s Looper as well.
MOVIES
wvxu.org

TCM salutes Sidney Poitier with weekend movie marathon

The career of Sidney Poitier, the first African American man to win an Academy Award for a leading role, will be celebrated Saturday-Sunday Feb. 19-20 with a 24-hour marathon on TCM. Viewers will see Poitier, who died Jan. 6 at age 94, in the role that earned him that Oscar,...
MOVIES
moviestvnetwork.com

Having Matthau Changed Hopscotch

For showtimes, click here. Director Ronald Neame turned down Hopscotch three times. He was unsure about the script – which he felt was too serious – and even though Matthau, an actor he respected, was allegedly willing to do it if the director jumped on board, he still passed.
MOVIES
Deadline

Guillermo Del Toro Set For Visual Effects Society’s Career Honor

Nightmare Alley cat Guillermo del Toro is set to receive the Visual Effects Society’s career honor next month. The two-time Oscar winner for The Shape of Water — whose credits also include such effect-laden pics as Pan’s Labyrinth, Blade II and the Pacific Rim and Hellboy films — will pick up the VES Award for Creative Excellence during the 20th anniversary VES Awards on March 8 at the Beverly Hilton. Guillermo Del Toro On ‘Nightmare Alley’ Best Picture Nom: “This Is A Great Blessing’ “Guillermo is a fiercely inventive storyteller, who has pushed the boundaries of filmmaking,” VES Board Chair Lisa Cooke said. “An...
MOVIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES

