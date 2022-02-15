Criterion’s May Lineup Includes Joseph Losey, Double Indemnity 4K & More

Cast has been set for White Night, a thriller about one of the most infamous cult stories of all time – the Jonestown Massacre – which is being helmed by Anne Sewitsky (Happy, Happy). Chloë Grace Moretz (Suspiria) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception) will star in the movie, which is based on Deborah Layton’s memoir Seductive Poison. William Wheeler (The Ghost In The Shell) penned the adaptation. Grace Moretz is playing Layton in the pic, with the story recounting how she rose through the ranks of the People’s Temple cult, eventually entering the inner circle of Christian Socialist preacher Jim Jones (Gordon-Levitt). Jones established “Jonestown” in 1974 in Guyana as an extension of his San Francisco based cult. It was there where, on November 18, 1978, more than 900 people died in one of the largest mass murder-suicides on record. The book was optioned by Amy Nauiokas and Anne Carey at Archer Gray, who will produce with FilmNation, which is also financing and will launch sales at the virtual European Film Market. Filming will begin this spring.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO