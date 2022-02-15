ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Least educated counties in Alabama

By Nexstar Media Wire, Stacker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSTSi_0eF9yhhn00

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

Pandemic stress, screen time add to child obesity, expert says

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percentage of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma.

Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in Alabama.

#50. Sumter County

– 21.6% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($15,511 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.4% ($24,277)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($23,285)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($31,761)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($44,972)

#49. Macon County

– 20.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($22,188 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.2% ($29,177)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($24,845)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($41,435)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($53,088)

#48. Marshall County

– 19.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($23,934 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.1% ($27,458)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($32,058)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($45,597)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,943)

#47. Calhoun County

– 18.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.6% ($19,845 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.8% ($28,967)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($32,907)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($43,864)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($54,938)

#46. Tallapoosa County

– 18.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($23,204 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.7% ($28,667)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($31,778)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($47,390)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($64,402)

#45. Dale County

– 18.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($22,967 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.3% ($25,841)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.7% ($35,579)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($43,855)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($53,448)

#44. Colbert County

– 18.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($22,901 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.8% ($31,038)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($35,931)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($46,389)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($55,248)

#43. Etowah County

– 17.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($21,450 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.9% ($27,631)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($31,400)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($42,642)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($58,774)

#42. Russell County

– 17.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($26,455 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.4% ($27,300)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($31,106)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($52,238)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,366)

#41. Crenshaw County

– 17.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.8% ($17,358 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.5% ($31,370)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.2% ($31,847)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($41,103)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($55,521)

Former Pace High School kicker wins Super Bowl with LA Rams

#40. Henry County

– 17.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.7% ($23,611 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.6% ($25,741)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($37,294)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($41,977)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($50,603)

#39. Randolph County

– 16.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($26,831 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.9% ($30,953)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($33,295)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($43,177)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($51,233)

#38. Butler County

– 16.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($18,865 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.2% ($25,604)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.8% ($27,859)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($41,818)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,619)

#37. St. Clair County

– 16.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($24,878 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.6% ($36,650)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($41,672)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($52,458)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($58,760)

#36. Marengo County

– 16.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($33,444 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38% ($26,665)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($33,223)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($51,111)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($56,935)

#35. Cleburne County

– 15.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 21% ($21,776 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38% ($35,766)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($34,813)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($41,359)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($50,270)

#34. Covington County

– 15.3% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.6% ($23,504 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.3% ($29,993)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($32,595)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($42,953)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($52,813)

#33. Talladega County

– 15% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($18,602 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.7% ($30,512)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($33,284)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($48,705)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($53,480)

#32. Dallas County

– 14.7% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($20,409 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.9% ($30,036)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($28,516)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($35,742)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($45,841)

#31. Lowndes County

– 14.7% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 21.6% ($16,488 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.6% ($26,498)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($32,468)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($52,779)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($52,049)

#30. Hale County

– 14.2% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16% ($15,524 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.4% ($29,308)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.4% ($29,022)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($29,656)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($52,895)

#29. Pickens County

– 14.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($13,841 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.2% ($29,275)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($30,770)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($40,938)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($53,373)

#28. Jackson County

– 14% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($22,909 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41% ($30,304)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.2% ($32,620)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($47,917)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($56,883)

#27. Franklin County

– 14% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 22.8% ($22,192 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.6% ($30,425)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($35,361)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($36,786)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($54,099)

#26. Cullman County

– 13.9% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($26,867 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.1% ($30,623)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($33,263)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($45,093)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($57,398)

#25. Monroe County

– 13.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($29,917 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.2% ($27,229)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($32,976)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($48,454)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($61,510)

#24. Chambers County

– 13.3% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($21,471 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.7% ($28,693)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($33,170)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($45,224)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($50,000)

#23. Blount County

– 13.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($25,694 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.4% ($32,500)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($39,641)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($53,443)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($54,353)

#22. DeKalb County

– 13% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 25.2% ($22,623 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.2% ($30,264)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($32,291)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.8% ($43,095)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($52,402)

#21. Conecuh County

– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($32,396 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 51.1% ($26,030)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.5% ($23,116)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($42,375)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($60,651)

#20. Cherokee County

– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($20,663 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.3% ($31,320)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($31,806)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.6% ($45,110)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($55,533)

#19. Coosa County

– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20% ($19,091 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.3% ($26,776)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($32,120)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($46,382)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($67,589)

Enrollment in US Catholic schools rebounds after sharp drop

#18. Marion County

– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($21,222 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.8% ($25,226)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($30,997)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($37,237)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($50,639)

#17. Winston County

– 12.8% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 21.2% ($24,762 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.2% ($26,818)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($30,565)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($38,896)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($48,421)

#16. Washington County

– 12.7% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($20,913 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.1% ($32,947)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($37,539)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($44,385)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($41,412)

#15. Chilton County

– 12.7% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($27,072 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.4% ($30,436)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($37,603)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($54,906)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($53,250)

#14. Lawrence County

– 12.6% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.7% ($26,458 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.2% ($34,313)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($40,947)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($50,957)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($54,674)

#13. Escambia County

– 12.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.8% ($25,404 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.7% ($27,273)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25% ($30,672)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($44,306)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($53,443)

#12. Geneva County

– 12.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($15,296 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36% ($23,911)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($38,578)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($46,045)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($55,466)

#11. Wilcox County

– 12.5% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 23.6% ($20,909 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.5% ($26,776)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.5% ($25,708)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($46,875)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($43,590)

#10. Fayette County

– 12.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($21,779 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.3% ($29,044)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($31,667)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($53,528)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($55,375)

#9. Clarke County

– 12.2% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.4% ($26,601 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.8% ($35,566)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($41,345)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($40,144)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($52,969)

#8. Bullock County

– 12.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 25.3% ($28,615 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.3% ($26,992)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.4% ($30,229)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($44,539)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($75,294)

#7. Lamar County

– 11.9% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($30,589 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.8% ($33,855)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($36,375)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($46,083)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($54,890)

#6. Choctaw County

– 11.9% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($30,259 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($32,821)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($30,691)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($41,618)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($55,149)

#5. Barbour County

– 11.6% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 26.8% ($23,099 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.6% ($23,750)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26% ($27,309)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($50,152)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($58,209)

#4. Walker County

– 11.3% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($22,299 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.5% ($30,196)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($37,396)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($46,276)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($54,559)

#3. Clay County

– 10.6% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 23.4% ($17,301 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.8% ($32,168)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($33,596)
– Bachelor’s degree: 5.9% ($42,188)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($48,661)

#2. Bibb County

– 10.4% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 21% ($22,044 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.9% ($26,829)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.8% ($27,833)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.5% ($42,688)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($63,393)

#1. Greene County

– 10.1% of the population 25 years and over with a Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.8% ($8,462 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.6% ($25,263)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($26,274)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.1% ($25,375)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($37,500)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Alabama’s challenge: preventing veteran suicide

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Some of the over 400,000 veterans who live in Alabama struggle with mental health issues, which too often can lead to suicide to help those in the Wiregrass who have served our country. The city of Dothan, along with the Department of Veterans Affairs, hosted a town hall on Wednesday, […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Monroe Co. crews on standby for severe weather

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a cloudy, windy Thursday in Monroe County and officials were hoping that’s all they’d see out of a cold front that was pushing our direction. “We’re just hoping that this threat moves on past us and doesn’t do anymore damage than was already done two weeks ago,” said […]
MONROE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Robertsdale COVID test site reduces hours

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The COVID-19 testing site in Robertsdale is reducing its hours. The testing site was initially open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but will now operate from noon to 6 p.m. The testing site will change its hours starting Monday, Feb. 21.  The COVID-19 testing site offers rapid “easy testing” for […]
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Co. Health Dept. receives shipment of COVID rapid tests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing Friday, Feb. 18 for those who may have the virus. The MCHD received about 2,000 Rapid BinaxNOW antigen tests, which will only last for a limited time. If you would like to get a rapid test, you need to make an appointment […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Educational Attainment#College Degree#Traditional Education#High School#American#The U S Census Bureau
WKRG News 5

Fairhope hospital captures worldwide attention

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, Alabama has received recognition as a High Performing Hospital by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings.  Thomas was the only hospital in Alabama to earn High Performing designation for Maternity Care, and was also recognized as High Performing in the Heart Attack […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Alabama

(STACKER) – In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Get rid of tires at Central Landfill

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — People with tires they need to get rid of in Santa Rosa County will have their chance to trash them in March. Saturday, March 26 the Santa Rosa County Environmental Department and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection are holding Waste Tire Amnesty Days at the Central Landfill on […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy