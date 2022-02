Did you know that the amount of food the United States wastes could feed more than 100 million people every day for a year? After learning this and many other surprising facts, I wanted to do something about it. Food waste in America is a big problem. Households and individuals are responsible for 51 percent of all food waste alone. What takes a lot of time and resources to make, only takes a few seconds to throw away.

