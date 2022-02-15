ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Hill's 12:30 Report: Signs of de-escalation in Ukraine

By Cate Martel
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRYrc_0eF9y7D000
© Associated Press/Efrem Lukatsky

To view past editions of The Hill's 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

--> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha--breaks down crying hysterically.

IN UKRAINE

This situation is more delicate than walking through the fine China department with a toddler:

^ I channeled my inner Ted Lasso with that metaphor.

Russia is reportedly pulling back some of its troops from the Ukraine border, a small but hopeful sign of de-escalation in the region.

Oh and: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ready to negotiate with the U.S. and NATO.

Specifically what Putin wants to discuss with the U.S. and NATO: “Putin said Russia is ready to engage in talks on limiting the deployment of intermediate range missiles in Europe, transparency of drills and other confidence-building measures. But emphasized the need for the West to heed Russia’s main demands.”

What we know, from The Associated Press’s Dasha Litvinova and Yuras Karmanau: https://bit.ly/3oPyCXG

DOES THIS MEAN AN INVASION PROBABLY WON’T HAPPEN?:

This is the biggest sign of de-escalation that we’ve seen, but the threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine is still very high.

HOW THE HEAD OF NATO DESCRIBES THE CURRENT SITUATION:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters: “There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue. There are grounds for cautious optimism. So far, we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground.” More context from The Washington Post: https://wapo.st/3JlqDcS

MR. BIDEN, SIR. IF YOU LOOK TO YOUR LEFT, YOU’LL SEE, WELL, A BAD OPTION. BUT IF YOU LOOK TO YOUR RIGHT, YEP, THAT’S ANOTHER BAD OPTION:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNJQA_0eF9y7D000

The Hill’s Niall Stanage examines President Biden ’s options — and the military and political realities boxing him in: https://bit.ly/3Bp4ck0

It’s Tuesday and the halfway point of February! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

IN BEIJING

Russia is hogging all the headlines today, huh?:

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, is allowed to skate in the remaining Olympic events despite having recently failed a doping test. https://bit.ly/3Bl0UP0

Has she been cleared?: No, there will still be a full investigation.

Then why can she skate?: “The court gave her a favorable decision in part because she is a minor, known in Olympic jargon as a ‘protected person,’ and is subject to different rules from an adult athlete.”

What happens if she finishes in the top three?: “Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her.”

Why are we just hearing about this now?: She took the drug test on Dec. 25, but the results weren’t finalized until last week (?) when she had already won gold.

More on the decision to let her skate, via The Associated Press’s James Ellingworth and Graham Dunbar: https://bit.ly/3Bl0UP0

HOW TEAM VALIEVA IS RESPONDING TO THE ALLEGATIONS:

Valieva argues it was a mix-up with her grandfather’s heart medication, according to Reuters. https://reut.rs/3oPsD5a

HOW THE SKATING WORLD IS REACTING TO THE DECISION TO LET HER SKATE:

Not well.

Former Olympic skater Adam Rippon told The New York Times: “It’s all just so unfair. And now it’s also so unfair to all of these ladies because their whole Olympic experience is now wrapped up in the controversy because a country doesn’t want to play by the damn rules.”

More on the frustration and anger in the skating world from the decision: https://nyti.ms/3rRly6j

FOR CONTEXT — WATCH NBC’S SKATING ANALYSTS JOHNNY WEIR AND TARA LIPINSKI REACT TO THE SITUATION:

Hint: Neither agree with the decision. Watch: https://bit.ly/3LuKLv3

^ Speak of the devil — Kamila Valieva competed this morning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oopT8_0eF9y7D000

I don’t want to give any spoilers, so if you want to know how it went, click here: https://bit.ly/3JoK30g

NEWS THIS MORNING

Wholesale prices rose more than expected:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “Prices charged by producers rose 1 percent in January, according to data released Tuesday by the Labor Department, twice the jump projected by economists.” https://bit.ly/33lx8gi

‘FEARS OF AVOCADO SHORTAGE RISE AFTER IMPORT BAN’:

Via The Hill’s Jenna Romaine: https://bit.ly/3Jz7bJP

Announced this morning — Yay, Simone!:

Gymnastics star Simone Biles and Houston Texans’ player Jonathan Owens are engaged! Biles’s Instagram post and photos from the engagement: https://bit.ly/3rSLkai

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

News you can use — here’s what to do if you’ve lost your vaccine card:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DFgd_0eF9y7D000

CNN’s Megan Marples walks through the options of how to recover your COVID-19 vaccination card: https://cnn.it/3LxubKW

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 77,944,886

U.S. death toll: 922,854

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 547 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 237,689 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

Novak Djokovic — or ‘no jok’ — for short:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAi2F_0eF9y7D000

Tennis star Novak Djokovic told BBC’s Amol Rajan that he would rather not compete in tournaments, such as the French Open and Wimbledon, if they require the COVID-19 vaccine. https://bbc.in/3sKTVe8

Keep in mind: Djokovic was recently deported from Australia and was not allowed to play in the country’s Grand Slam tournament over the COVID-19 vaccine.

Djokovic told BBC: " ‘I was never against vaccination,’ he told the BBC, confirming that he'd had vaccines as a child, ‘but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.’ ”

More from Djokovic’s interview: https://bbc.in/3sKTVe8

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is not wrong:

Twitter user @ShadowTodd tweeted, “The ‘I only watch it for the ads’ attitude towards the Super Bowl is an artifact of twenty years ago when Super Bowl ads were very funny. Now it's more like ‘we reunited the cast of The Office so Jim and Pam can sell you Doritos’ ” https://bit.ly/3rPfXgA

Remember when Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) fist-pumped the protesters on Jan. 6?:

Yes, well he’s now selling that photo on a mug, The New York Times’s Shane Goldmacher pointed out. Screenshot of his post selling the mug: https://bit.ly/34BpL5f

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C.

9:50 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

Noon: A confirmation vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/350o4hy

12:30 p.m. EST: Senators meet for weekly caucus meetings.

2 p.m. EST Wednesday: The Hill is hosting a virtual “Food Security Summit” to discuss how food prices, supply chains, inflation and labor costs are affecting access to food. Featured speakers: Reps. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3BkpFuE

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EST: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Race & Justice Imperative.” Details and RSVPs: https://bit.ly/3GQznWL Livestream: https://bit.ly/3GLN1KB

2 p.m. EST: President Biden addresses the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3BmXEm1

2 p.m. EST: Immigrant doctors testify on working in the U.S. health care system. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3Jxgvho

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Chewing Gum Day.

You’ve got that right! — *flexes*:

Bloomberg Businessweek tweeted the headline, “Here’s one thing Covid can never take away from us: snacking” https://bit.ly/3GPIvek

Here’s the full article: It involves an interview with the maker of Oreos: https://bloom.bg/3JvWDuM

And because you read to the end, here’s a clever way to find a stud in the wall: https://bit.ly/3LBCB3V

^ Make sure you have your sound on for this one.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Suggests The US Would Do Nothing If Russia Attacks Ukraine, Then Says Putin Will Pay A “Heavy Price” If He Invades

Remember that time a Republican president allegedly withheld military aid from Ukraine until that nation’s leader did him a “favor.”. His Democratic critics maintained that he was imperiling an invaluable European ally who stands on the front line against Russian aggression. It seemed then that Democrats were almost...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Jackie Walorski
Person
Amol Rajan
Person
Simone Biles
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
NBC News

Biden faces two challenges that could quickly escalate

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... The U.S.-Canadian bridge reopens after Canadian police clear trucker blockade. ... President Biden, in interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, criticizes NFL for lack of Black head coaches. ... Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., says he’ll be back at work in a few weeks. ... Early voting begins today in Texas primaries. ... U.S. racks up more medals in Winter Olympics. ... And the West Coast represents at last night’s Super Bowl — in more ways than one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#De Escalation#Chewing Gum#Russian#Nato#The Associated Press#The Washington Post
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian lawmakers just gave Putin another way to escalate tensions with Ukraine—just as some of Russia’s troops reportedly pull back from the border

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to formally recognize two breakaway "republics" in the Donbas region of south-eastern Ukraine—a move that would drive a nail through the 2015 ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC News

Russia pessimistic after U.S. responds to Putin's demands in Ukraine standoff

The U.S. said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, the Kremlin said it saw little grounds for optimism. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict.
POLITICS
morningbrew.com

Why would Putin invade Ukraine?

The Russia–Ukraine crisis continued to escalate over the weekend, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warning that a Russian invasion could come “essentially at any time.”. The Russian government has denied it’s planning a move into Ukraine, but its military has amassed more than 130,000 troops along...
POLITICS
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
Financial Times

US believes Russia plans nuclear exercise to warn west over Ukraine

Don’t miss your essential guide to what matters in Europe today. Delivered every weekday morning. US military and intelligence officials believe that Russia is planning to hold a big nuclear weapons exercise this month as a warning to Nato not to intervene if President Vladimir Putin decides to invade Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

478K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy