ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

UA to drop COVID-19 masking protocols, citing 'dramatically' lowered numbers

By Mark Hughes Cobb, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKMgK_0eF9xuyD00

Citing lower student and employee COVID-19 numbers, and the widespread availability of vaccines, the University of Alabama will no longer require masking indoors, beginning Feb. 21.

Case management and hotline services will remain, but on a "limited basis," with UA-provided quarantine and isolation spaces being phased out over the remaining spring semester.

“Our campus team has thoroughly reviewed the best available information and considered our own experience in addressing COVID over the past two years,” said Dr. Ricky Friend, dean of the College of Community Health Sciences, in a written release.

ON FURTHER REVIEW: Alabama athletics 'not moving forward with alcohol sales' pending review of service fee

“The university has provided the indispensable service of education, while protecting our community. This is the next phase in continuing our essential mission.

“Services will remain available (at the UA Student Health Center and University Medical Center), and those who are sick or symptomatic — especially those who are at-risk, immunocompromised as defined by the CDC, and/or unvaccinated — should take precautions. If you are sick, stay home, self-quarantine, and mask around others.”

Masking will still be required in UA medical-care areas, and on public transportation; the latter is mandated by federal law. Students who feel sick or think they may have been in contact with the virus should test at the Student Health Center or University Medical Center, seek treatments and self-isolate when advised.

UA continues to strongly urge vaccinations and boosters, masks and limited in-person contact for those at heightened risk. Vaccines have been available at the UA health centers, and numerous other places around Tuscaloosa, for more than a year.

'LOVED EVERY MINUTE': Tuscaloosa Shirt Shop founder retires after nearly 43 years

The numbers UA cited as declining "dramatically" over recent weeks:

• Student cases falling from a high of 393, Jan. 17-23, to 23 last week.

• Employee weekly cases falling form a high of 140, Jan. 10-16, to 24 last week.

• UA-provided quarantine-isolation spaces have fallen as low as zero.

UA's Situational Response Team, which includes epidemiologists, medical personnel and others, made the recommendation, taking into consideration the input of other public health officials from the state. UA plans to continue monitoring COVID-19, and the Situational Response Team could be reconvened as needed. Plans for outbreaks remain in place.

Also on Tuesday, Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa announced the end of its indoor mask requirement, effective at 5 p.m.

"For students, employees, and guests, facial coverings/masks will be optional, but encouraged for those who are not vaccinated," according to an email from Shelton State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Health
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
CNN

San Francisco school board recall sends a dangerous message

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Trump-nominated FAA administrator to resign at end of March

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#College#Ua#The University Of Alabama#University Medical Center#The Student Health Center#Tuscaloosa Shirt Shop
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

1K+
Followers
904
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy