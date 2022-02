Students of TikTok University, rejoice! Your favorite professor just announced a new class! Better still, it's a dual-enrollment course on two of the world's most well-loved subjects: pizza and pasta. After Giada De Laurentiis joined TikTok, she has apparently paid close attention to her student evaluations. Want TikTok dance trends? She's on board. Love to see some mom-kid bonding in the kitchen? Watch De Laurentiis making pizza with her daughter, Jade, and just try not to call your mother immediately. And if you tell Prof. D'L that your two favorite things are pizza and pasta...well, you better believe that she's going to write a whole new curriculum, just for you.

