Social Security: Make an appointment at your office

Social Security offices everywhere have been closed down since the start of the pandemic, but that may soon be changing.

At the moment, the only way to get into your local SSA office is by appointment for very specific and limited situations.

The ending of face to face services began in March of 2020 at more than 1,200 offices.

Most business can now be done online or over the phone, including services that required in person interaction before.

There are specific situations you can visit your Social Security office in person

When you lack food or shelter

When you lack utilities

If you need medical care or coverage

If you need to reinstate or start benefits

How to schedule an in-person appointment at your Social Security office

The hope is for offices to be reopened by the end of March, which makes it two years that they have remained closed.

If you think you have the urgency for an in-person appointment, contact your local office.

Whether you get an appointment depends on staffing and the state of local health requirements.

You may call the agency or use their online services if you do not qualify for an in-person appointment.

Getting in touch with the SSA

Call the Social Security Administration toll free at 1-800-772-1213.

Representatives will be present to take your calls between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Wait times are shorter later in the day and between Wednesday and Friday.

You may request to speak to someone in Spanish.

If you’re deaf or hard of hearing, dial 410-965-0160 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is not a toll free number.