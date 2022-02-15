ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Social Security: Make an appointment at your office

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago

Social Security offices everywhere have been closed down since the start of the pandemic, but that may soon be changing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWDh3_0eF9xAo900

At the moment, the only way to get into your local SSA office is by appointment for very specific and limited situations.

The ending of face to face services began in March of 2020 at more than 1,200 offices.

Most business can now be done online or over the phone, including services that required in person interaction before.

Social Security: Laminating your SSN card

There are specific situations you can visit your Social Security office in person

  • When you lack food or shelter
  • When you lack utilities
  • If you need medical care or coverage
  • If you need to reinstate or start benefits

Social Security: Getting benefits for your family members

How to schedule an in-person appointment at your Social Security office

The hope is for offices to be reopened by the end of March, which makes it two years that they have remained closed.

If you think you have the urgency for an in-person appointment, contact your local office.

Whether you get an appointment depends on staffing and the state of local health requirements.

You may call the agency or use their online services if you do not qualify for an in-person appointment.

Social Security: Is there a way to get a new card?

Getting in touch with the SSA

Call the Social Security Administration toll free at 1-800-772-1213.

Representatives will be present to take your calls between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Wait times are shorter later in the day and between Wednesday and Friday.

You may request to speak to someone in Spanish.

If you’re deaf or hard of hearing, dial 410-965-0160 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is not a toll free number.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Office#Social Security Benefits#Ssa
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
SignalsAZ

8 Things You Didn’t Know Social Security Could Do for You

For many people, Social Security’s function begins and ends with a monthly payment. And to be sure, ensuring benefits get delivered on time and in full to tens of millions of older adults, people with disabilities and members of their families 12 times a year is the agency’s job one.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
Outsider.com

Social Security: How to Apply for Boosted Income

The Social Security payment schedule reveals when beneficiaries receive their checks, as well as the process for applying for income. SSI payments are typically made to people age 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications. The program also applies to people with disabilities, including blindness, whose income falls below certain thresholds. Children with disabilities can also receive payments.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Strategies for Married Couples Retiring Early

Married couples get plenty of options when it comes to claiming Social Security. Those retiring early can take different steps to ensure that they have enough near-term income without limiting their long-term income. Early retirement is a goal many married couples work toward together. If you and your partner are...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Social Security Benefit Hits $10,092 Annually: Here’s Why

Thanks to a monthly $800 boost from the Social Security Administration (SSA), thousands can get up to $10,092 in social security benefits. Spousal benefits could add that extra $800 to thousands of people that get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. To qualify for the social security benefit, you have to...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

SSDI: Who can apply for SSDI benefits?

SSDI, or Social Security Disability Insurance, is available to qualifying Americans who meet specific requirements. In order to qualify you need a medical condition that meets the Social Security Administration’s standards. To collect SSDI specifically, you need to have worked enough and recently to have paid Social Security out...
AMERICAS
Motley Fool

Claiming Social Security Early? 2 Rules You Need to Know

Age 62 is the most popular age to begin claiming Social Security. There are a couple of surprising rules, though, that could affect your payments. Claiming early could also affect your spouse's future benefits in some cases. Choosing when to begin claiming Social Security benefits is one of the most...
PERSONAL FINANCE
gregoryricks.com

Do This Simple Math Before Delaying Your Social Security Claim

Will you be better off with a delayed claim, or will you end up with less lifetime benefits?. If you could predict the future, you would know when/if to delay your Social Security benefits. Unfortunately, we don’t have that power but maybe this article from The Motley Fool can give some insights. This article goes through some simple math you can do that could help you decide on what to do with your Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reading Eagle

Ask Rusty: Will my Social Security benefits ever be non-taxable?

Dear Rusty >> If we take our Social Security at our full retirement age (66 years and 6 months for both of us) and we both continue to work, what are the income tax consequences? Is there an age at which we can still work and draw Social Security without tax consequences on our benefits? — Overtaxed Couple.
SOCIETY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: SSDI and SSI explained

The Social Security Administration runs various programs including their Social Security Disability Insurance, SSDI, and Supplemental Security Income, SSI, programs. These programs are designed to give necessary funding to individuals with disabilities. The SSA outlines everything you need to know to apply on their FAQ page. SSDI and the Ticket...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy