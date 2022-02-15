ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden to address Ukraine situation Tuesday afternoon

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN
newspressnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is going to provide a status update on the...

www.newspressnow.com

Joe Biden
firststateupdate.com

Montana Rep. Bill Says No Money For Ukraine Until Biden Addresses US Border Crisis

Yesterday, Representative Matt Rosendale introduced the Secure America’s Borders First Act. This bill would prohibit the U.S. government from providing military and security assistance to Ukraine until the border wall system on the southern border is completed, and operational control of the southern border is achieved. The United States...
FOREIGN POLICY
News Channel Nebraska

Biden on Ukraine situation: 'Things could go crazy quickly'

President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, warning that "things could go crazy quickly" in the region. "American citizens should leave now," Biden said in an upcoming interview that was taped Thursday with NBC News' Lester Holt. Referring to Russia, which has amassed...
POLITICS
Bay News 9

Melbourne pastor closely watching Ukraine situation

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne pastor is part of a global nonprofit dedicated to helping Jewish people get out of Ukraine as the region becomes more unstable. Reverend Gary Cristofano is with Ezra International, and its motto is Rescue, Return, Restore. For the past 25 years, the organization has...
WORLD
fox4now.com

Governor, A.G. describe Biden border situation as 'chaotic'

Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a roundtable discussion Monday at which he and other speakers blasted the Biden administration's border policy. The topic, as described by the governor's Twitter post, is "the ongoing Biden Border Crisis." Unaccompanied minor children and drug trafficking were discussed within the first 30 minutes of the meeting.
FLORIDA STATE
News Break
Politics
NBC Chicago

Watch Live: Biden Addresses Nation on Ukraine-Russia Crisis

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the highly combustible situation at the Ukrainian border, where the buildup of tens of thousands of Russian troops has stoked fears that an invasion could be imminent.
POLITICS
rewind1051.com

Warner: Worried about situation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, – Virginia Senator Mark Warner says he is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine. Speaking on M-S-N-B-C Monday afternoon, Warner says he is very concerned, especially since there are so many forces close to the border that Russia may not have the ability to fully pull pack. Warner...
FOREIGN POLICY
go955.com

Germany’s Scholz and U.S.’s Biden call Ukraine situation ‘extremely serious’

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden agree the situation in Ukraine must be assessed as “extremely serious” as there is still a risk of further Russian military aggression, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday. “Maximum vigilance” is needed as...
POLITICS
Recorder

My Turn: Seriousness of the situation in Ukraine

Facts: Russia has sent 130,000 troops to the borders of Ukraine, along with tanks, mortars, etc. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, dismembering that nation by taking the Crimea region and its Black Sea ports, and initiating a simmering civil war within eastern Ukraine that has continued since. Russia has conducted massive and damaging cyber attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure.
POLITICS

