Biden to address Ukraine situation Tuesday afternoon

President Joe Biden’s no-border policy has detonated an explosion of illegal-immigrant apprehensions and got-aways at the southern “frontier.” Millions of Americans consider this one of Biden’s biggest failures, surpassed only by his utterly calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, this fiasco is Biden’s finest hour. After...
A newly released poll found out who Americans favor if the 2024 presidential election turns out to be a Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump rematch.Marquette Law School conducted two hypothetical head-to-head matchups for the 2024 presidential election to see which candidate had the most support as of Janua…
A retired Gulf War colonel told Fox News on Tuesday that President Biden showed his decades of foreign affairs "ignorance" with a speech that will only embolden the Kremlin's interest in invading Ukraine. "President Biden gave us a profound demonstration of his infinite ignorance of foreign affairs and especially Russia,"...
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow had decided to "partially withdraw" some troops gathered near Ukraine and said his country was ready for more talks with the West. His comments, offering a glimmer of hope that a diplomatic solution to the standoff might still be possible, came after...
Yesterday, Representative Matt Rosendale introduced the Secure America’s Borders First Act. This bill would prohibit the U.S. government from providing military and security assistance to Ukraine until the border wall system on the southern border is completed, and operational control of the southern border is achieved. The United States...
President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to talk "significantly" about the situation in Ukraine and Russia during his visit to the White House on Monday, as well as their "shared commitment" in the ongoing diplomatic efforts to encourage Moscow to deescalate tensions and prevent an invasion, a senior administration official said.
President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, warning that "things could go crazy quickly" in the region. "American citizens should leave now," Biden said in an upcoming interview that was taped Thursday with NBC News' Lester Holt. Referring to Russia, which has amassed...
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne pastor is part of a global nonprofit dedicated to helping Jewish people get out of Ukraine as the region becomes more unstable. Reverend Gary Cristofano is with Ezra International, and its motto is Rescue, Return, Restore. For the past 25 years, the organization has...
On Tuesday's show we discuss the lack of confidence we should all have in President Biden and we're joined by National Correspondent Rory O'Neil to discuss the latest on the situation in Ukraine. I also explain why it's too soon for marijuana lounges in Massachusetts.
Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a roundtable discussion Monday at which he and other speakers blasted the Biden administration's border policy. The topic, as described by the governor's Twitter post, is "the ongoing Biden Border Crisis." Unaccompanied minor children and drug trafficking were discussed within the first 30 minutes of the meeting.
[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the highly combustible situation at the Ukrainian border, where the buildup of tens of thousands of Russian troops has stoked fears that an invasion could be imminent.
WASHINGTON, – Virginia Senator Mark Warner says he is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine. Speaking on M-S-N-B-C Monday afternoon, Warner says he is very concerned, especially since there are so many forces close to the border that Russia may not have the ability to fully pull pack. Warner...
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden agree the situation in Ukraine must be assessed as “extremely serious” as there is still a risk of further Russian military aggression, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday. “Maximum vigilance” is needed as...
Facts: Russia has sent 130,000 troops to the borders of Ukraine, along with tanks, mortars, etc. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, dismembering that nation by taking the Crimea region and its Black Sea ports, and initiating a simmering civil war within eastern Ukraine that has continued since. Russia has conducted massive and damaging cyber attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure.
In his home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, they're praying for Joe Biden. Every afternoon a small crowd gathers at a church not far from his boyhood home. Rosaries are said and the Almighty is called upon to give "Scranton Joe" a helping hand. "He has a very difficult job. I...
