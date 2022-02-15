Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-double not enough

Fleury stopped 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets. Fleury was able to limit the damage to a Mark Scheifele tally in the third period. The 37-year-old netminder also went for an empty-netter, but he missed and ended up with an assist when Brandon Hagel scored instead. Fleury's had some uneven performances lately, allowing 12 goals across his last four games. The Quebec native is up to 16-17-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 36 appearances. The Blackhawks host the Blue Jackets and the Stars in a back-to-back Thursday and Friday, so Fleury will likely split those games with Arvid Soderblom.

