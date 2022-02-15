ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-double not enough

 2 days ago

Murray closed with 19 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 36...

Brooklyn Nets Players Reportedly Didn't Like James Harden: "The Nets Very Rarely Kicked A Guy Out The Door Under Sean Marks. Not With Harden."

Losing a player the caliber of James Harden is sure to sting any organization, and it would generally lead to the players on the roster re-evaluating the direction that a team is going in. That's not the case with the Brooklyn Nets though, as a few of their players have spoken out to wish Harden the best and seem excited about what they can achieve with the players they received in return for Harden instead.
Double Trouble

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - - This might be a pairing we'll need to see more often. Seniors Arthur Toledo and Taisei Miyamoto are the OVC Doubles Team of the Week after league offices announced it earlier today. Toledo and Miyamoto teamed up for the first time this spring last Sunday and...
Rockets' Daishen Nix: Double-double not enough

Nix recorded 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 130-119 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Nix scored 20-plus points for the ninth time this season and added a team-high 11 assists en route to his fourth double-double of the campaign. He also grabbed his most rebounds (eight) since Jan. 29, falling two boards short of his first triple-double. Across 28 appearances with Rio Grande Valley, the 20-year-old is averaging 19.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 33.9 minutes per game.
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Records monster double-double

Poeltl supplied 20 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 victory over the Thunder. Poeltl had one of his best performances of the season, but that seems to be a trend with him of late as he's experiencing an uptick from a statistical point of view. Over his last six games, Poeltl has pulled down at least nine rebounds five times and has scored in double digits in four of those contests.
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets tossed

Gobert was ejected from Monday's game against Houston after being assessed two technical fouls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He finishes with 14 points (7-8 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes. Gobert was tossed from the contest after the officials determined he...
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Pours in season-high 32 points

Nurkic ended Wednesday's 123-119 win over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Nurkic was a man on a mission Wednesday, guiding the Trail Blazers to an upset victory. Despite facing off against a formidable defensive frontcourt in Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson, Nurkic reminded everyone just what he is capable of when firing on all cylinders. After a slow start to the season, Nurkic has been heating up over the past month. He's averaging 17.9 points, 12.1 boards, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game over his last 15 outings.
Tristan Thompson waived by Pacers after 17-point performance vs Wizards

Tristan Thompson was on the move almost immediately following a solid 17-point performance off the bench in Indiana's 113-108 home win over the Wizards on Wednesday night. Thompson gave Washington center Thomas Bryant fits all night long in his typical nonstop effort crashing the boards and rolling to the basket. But eight days after getting dealt to Indiana, Thompson was headed to play for a "contending team in the East that starts with a C and ends with an O," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle told media postgame.
Reid’s Double Double not enough as Wheeling Falls to Fairmont State

Wheeling, W. Va. – The road to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoffs continued on Wednesday when the Wheeling University Men’s Basketball team (8-17, 7-12) took on Fairmont State. After a back and forth battle throughout the first half, the Falcons would put up 41 second-half points and Wheeling just didn’t have enough in the […]
Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Strong in Monday's win

Fleury stopped 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets. Fleury was able to limit the damage to a Mark Scheifele tally in the third period. The 37-year-old netminder also went for an empty-netter, but he missed and ended up with an assist when Brandon Hagel scored instead. Fleury's had some uneven performances lately, allowing 12 goals across his last four games. The Quebec native is up to 16-17-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 36 appearances. The Blackhawks host the Blue Jackets and the Stars in a back-to-back Thursday and Friday, so Fleury will likely split those games with Arvid Soderblom.
Looney's nightmare in loss to Nuggets felt by all Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors were clinging to a lead inside the final minutes and Kevon Looney, their workhorse center, was distraught. He shambled off the floor, face twisted in misery and flopped into the seat closest to the hallway and wanted no part of anybody’s moral support.
Stephen Curry Says Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Player Of All Time: "Anybody Who Watched That Team Know How Great They Were And How Great He Is. The Greatest Ever."

When Stephen Curry entered the league, there was hardly anyone who believed in him to become one of the greatest players that the league has ever seen. Through his hard work and amazing skill set, Steph achieved that label and will unarguably go down as the best shooter to ever play in the league.
Adam Silver says New York vaccine mandate rule affecting Nets' Kyrie Irving 'doesn't quite make sense to me'

Fresh off their first win in nearly a month, the new-look Brooklyn Nets will be back in action on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks. They will once again be without their three stars, however, as Kevin Durant is out with a knee injury, newly acquired Ben Simmons is still working his way back to full fitness and Kyrie Irving is sidelined by the city's vaccine mandate.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out Wednesday

Gay (knee) is out Wednesday against the Lakers. Gay will miss a fifth straight game due to right knee soreness. His next chance to play arrives after the All-Star break.
Rockets' John Wall: Training in Miami

Wall has recently been working on his conditioning and ramping up his workouts in Miami, but he's not expected to play for the Rockets at any point this season, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. In late November, Wall met with the Houston brass about a potential return to team...
Video: Trae Young hits Franz Wagner with all-time ankle-breaker

In addition to being an NBA All-Star starter this year, Trae Young is also a certified ankle thief. The Atlanta Hawks star went viral on Wednesday for a move that he pulled in a game against the Orlando Magic. During a sequence in the first quarter, Young hit Magic rookie Franz Wagner with a left-to-right crossover and sent Wagner to the floor like a folding chair. Young then hit Bogdan Bogdanovic for an open three-pointer on the wing.
J.R. Smith Speaks Out On His Infamous 2018 Finals Blunder: "Nobody Wanted To Take Responsibility For It, So You Left Me With It."

Over his 16 year career, J.R. Smith created a lot of memorable moments. Unfortunately for him, his most memorable also happens to be one of his worst. It was Game 1 of the 2018 Finals when Smith made a terrible mistake that many believe cost the Cavaliers the series. With just seconds left in a tied game, J.R. (who seemingly forgot the score) took the ball back instead of getting up a last-minute shot and essentially sent both teams to overtime.
