ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco DA denounces use of rape kit DNA to arrest victim

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ns0B5_0eF9wiEQ00

San Francisco's district attorney said Monday that police used DNA on file from a rape kit to identify a woman connected to an alleged property crime, a move the local official denounced as treating "victims like evidence."

District Attorney Chesa Boudin's office reportedly learned of the practice last week. The revelation came after the results of a rape exam conducted years ago connected a woman to a recent property crime, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The woman was given an exam after an instance of domestic violence and sexual abuse, and her DNA was used in her arrest on suspicion of a felony property crime.

On Monday, Boudin issued a statement denouncing the use of DNA from sexual assault victims to identify possible crime suspects.

“Rapes and sexual assault are violent, dehumanizing, and traumatic. I am disturbed that victims who have the courage to undergo an invasive examination to help identify their perpetrators are being treated like criminals rather than supported as crime victims,” Boudin said, noting that his office demanded an end to the practice.

“We should encourage survivors to come forward—not collect evidence to use against them in the future. This practice treats victims like evidence, not human beings. This is legally and ethically wrong," he added.

Boudin also said that his office would encourage "local and state legislators to introduce legislation to end this practice in California."

The district attorney also noted to the Chronicle that if DNA was used without consent for a reason other than the rape kit, that could be considered a constitutional violation of one's protections against unreasonable searches and seizures and a possible violation of California’s Victims’ Bill of Rights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
CNN

San Francisco school board recall sends a dangerous message

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Trump-nominated FAA administrator to resign at end of March

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
The Hill

The Hill

478K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy