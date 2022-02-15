ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Breaking Benjamin is coming to Evansville!

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Y7S1_0eF9wdon00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Breaking Benjamin will be joined by other acts on May 10.

Since first getting attention with 2002’s Saturate, Breaking Benjamin has amassed a string of mainstream rock radio hits, with ten songs hitting #1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million. Their most recent release, AURORA, gave Breaking Benjamin their 10th #1 song at rock radio with “Far Away ft. Scooter Ward.”

Seether, Starset and Lacey Sturm are additional acts coming to the Ford Center alongside Breaking Benjamin. Tickets will be on sale February 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $35, $45, $59.50 and $69.50. Tickets go on sale to the public at this website and at the Ford Center Ticket Office. Members of the Breaking Benjamin Fan Club can buy tickets starting February 15 at noon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Aces blown out at Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa (WEHT) The Aces terrible season got a little worse Wednesday night in De Moines. Drake took control early, led UE by 32 at halftime, and cruised to a 73-51 win. Blake Sisley led UE with 14 points. The Aces are now 6-19 (2-12 MVC). Evansville hosts Valpo Saturday afternoon.
DES MOINES, IA
WEHT/WTVW

Entertainment venue to host a hiring event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Ford Center and Victory Theatre want you to come work with them! VenuWorks of Evansville are looking to fill open part-time positions. Part-time positions available include:• Concession Cashiers• Concession Cooks• Bartenders• In-Seat Servers• Suite Attendants• Housekeepers• Ushers• Ticket Takers• Ticket Sellers• Security VenuWorks will host a job application and hiring […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Aurora, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

White Flag event issued for Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Cold weather will bring a White Flag event to Owensboro on Thursday night. Anyone in need of a warm place to stay can contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter or Saint Benedict’s. If both centers reach capacity, Owensboro Christian Church will open as a warming center as well. Families and women are […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Accomplished alumn named new Mater Dei president

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, Mater Dei made a big announcement that will have impacts on the surrounding community. The school announced Dan Niemeier, a 1980 Mater Dei graduate, will take over as president starting April 4. School officials tell Eyewitness News about Dan Niemeier’s background, including how it plays into his new role […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville business finishes in sweet sixteen of state wide contest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – When the average person thinks about forest fires most people think about the damage those fires create. Anchor Industries in Evansville, IN produce forest fire shelters that shield forest fire and rescue workers if they they are caught in the forest fire which helps save their lives. “Anytime I see a wildfire […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
WEHT/WTVW

What’s the coolest thing made in Indiana? It’s this!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Chamber of commerce has named who the winner is of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest. An online randomizer generated the initial matchups. Entry in the competition was free. To participate, a company didn’t need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered had to be manufactured […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Brad Byrd inDEPTH: Reflecting back on the Baptist Church Bombing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WEHT) — Imagine yourself living in Birmingham. You’re 8-years-old that Sunday morning in 1963, a few blocks from the all-black 16th Street Baptist Church. Wednesday afternoon, I talked to Bob Freeman, News Director here at Eyewitness News. He was a young boy just a short distance away when history took a fateful turn. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC makes move to optional masking within schools

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tuesday evening, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation gave a statement on social media giving notice of their new masking policy. Beginning Wednesday, February 16, the school corporation says masks will now be optional inside all EVSC facilities. EVSC’s full statement is below: “In August 2021, the EVSC announced we would utilize […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Where people in Illinois are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Check out Apollo High School’s newest addition during open house

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Apollo High School is hosting an open house Thursday and the community is invited to stop by for a visit. Visitors can tour the school’s newest addition, which focuses on agriculture and engineering. The tour will include student demonstrations and projects as well as a robotics competition exhibit. The open house […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

IDOT: Storm to make unsafe driving conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is advising the public that a major storm will impact travel across much of the state starting tonight through Thursday. Heavy rain, flooding and double-digit snowfalls will create slick driving conditions. The National Weather Service is predicting a wintry mix of precipitation to start with thunderstorms […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

IDOH relaxes COVID-19 restrictions for schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced changes in COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and childcare programs. This announcement reflects declining cases across the state. The department also will begin to reduce its COVID-19 response operations. There is less demand for testing and substantial availability of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment at health provider […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Watch full Rams championship parade and rally

Los Angeles got its first victory celebration in a long time Wednesday when the Rams held a championship parade and rally to celebrate their Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals. KTLA had live coverage of the event, which kicked off at 11 a.m. from the Shrine Auditorium and ended with a rally outside the […]
NFL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy