Change can be hard. And scary. Especially for the writers of the new series “Bel-Air.”. “It’s not an unsubstantiated fear — if we don’t get it right, the audience will hit us at every turn and we’re going to get read on Twitter and everywhere else,” says co-showrunner Rasheed Newson. “Typically, when it comes to reboots, you don’t want to offend the sacred text, you don’t want to do anything to these characters that’s gonna make anybody mad. But then the characters end up not doing anything at all. So we went in some new directions.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO