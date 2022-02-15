Fort Campbell ordered for deployment to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Several hundred soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell will be deploy to Europe amid rising tensions in the Ukraine.

Major General JP McGee announced the deployment during a virtual town hall Tuesday at the Fort Campbell military installation.

"A few weeks ago, the Department of Defense announced that elements from Fort Campbell have been put on and placed on a heightened level of readiness in order to be prepared to deploy if ordered," McGee said during the town hall. "So today, we received that order."

A release from Fort Campbell said the deployment will send troops to the U.S. Army Europe area of operations in support of Joint Task Force Dragon in order to back up NATO Allies and partners in the region.

More than 100,000 Russian forces have massed near Ukrainian border, amid fears of a pending invasion.

While McGee did not specify how many soldiers would deploy, he said "several hundred" from the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell will deploy.

Fort Campbell units will join elements from the 18th Airborne Corps previously deployed, McGee said Tuesday.

"Preparations for this deployment have been underway for weeks and our soldiers are ready," McGee said during a Fort Campbell town hall Tuesday.

As one of the U.S. military’s contingency response forces, the 101st Airborne Division has units ready to deploy worldwide on short notice to conduct a range of military operations from humanitarian assistance to combat capabilities.

McGee said other elements of the 101st Airborne Division remain at a heightened level of readiness.

The deployed soldiers “will provide valuable support for our higher headquarters and reassure our Polish allies at this critical moment,” Lt. Col. Kari McEwen, 101st Airborne Division public affairs officer, said in a news release.

The Pentagon ordered the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault to be ready for deployment in a Jan. 27 order .

On Feb. 2, possible road closures were announced at the installations for deployment readiness exercises being conducted by the 101st.

From April 22-May 13, McGee said there will be a second major training exercise, "Operation Legal Eagle," to build on the training completed in November. It will ready soldiers for large-scale combat operations.

McGee said the entire division will be in the field during the three weeks of training without personal electric devices like cellphones to replicate what would happen if the units were to deploy.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup at 419-559-7582 or by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Fort Campbell ordered for deployment to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine conflict