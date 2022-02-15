ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

2 charged after Memphis police find stolen cars, guns and drugs, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpiHk_0eF9wEwk00
Drug bust (MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after Memphis Police uncovered stolen cars, guns and marijuana during a bust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AU7dj_0eF9wEwk00
Dario Banks (l) and Jakarius Ishmon (r) 2 charged after Memphis police find stolen cars, guns and drugs, officials say (SCSO)

Memphis Police officers received information on Feb. 14 about a stolen gray 2019 Infiniti G37 that was taken out of the Mt. Moriah Station area.

Both uniformed and plain-clothed officers saturated the area of Third Street and Mitchell, police said.

Police found the stolen car on the street in front of 3572 Lanette.

When officers approached, 18-year-old Dario Banks from the vehicle, police said.

Officers also saw a white 2012 Infiniti G37 in the driveway; a man identified as 20-year-old identified as Jakarius Ishmon, who was standing next to the vehicle, ran from the scene.

Ishmon was apprehended after he was seen throwing a Glock 21 .45 caliber on the ground.

According to police, the gun was loaded with 14 live rounds.

Banks was also taken into custody.

The white Infiniti was also reported stolen, police said.

Banks had the key fob for the stolen gray Infiniti on his pants belt loop.

Police found a black backpack on the front passenger seat that contained several bags of marijuana and scales, baggies, and a mostly empty bottle of Promethazine, officials said.

There were two handguns in the vehicle as well.

A black Glock 43 9mm, loaded with seven live rounds, was found on the front passenger seat, and a black Smith and Wesson Shield, 9mm handgun, was found under the driver seat.

The Smith and Wesson was found to be stolen out of a vehicle in the Appling Farms Station area, police said.

Both suspects were transported to the Mt. Moriah Station’s GIB, where they were charged with Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to Wit Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest to Wit Foot Chase, and PCS WI to wit marijuana.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 18

K,F,C
1d ago

if you steal my car or car jack me if I catch you driving my car I'm going to shoot that car up make it look like Swiss cheese

Reply
3
Guest
1d ago

way to go MPD

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Video: Armed carjacker ties up FedEx driver in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia are asking for help finding the armed man who tied up a FedEx delivery driver and stole packages. Video posted by police to YouTube shows a man in a blue jacket getting into the FedEx truck and appearing to threaten the driver, who is in the back. Police said the suspect in the video was actually pointing a gun at the driver.
PHILADELPHIA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
90K+
Followers
88K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy