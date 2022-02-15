Drug bust (MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after Memphis Police uncovered stolen cars, guns and marijuana during a bust.

Dario Banks (l) and Jakarius Ishmon (r) 2 charged after Memphis police find stolen cars, guns and drugs, officials say (SCSO)

Memphis Police officers received information on Feb. 14 about a stolen gray 2019 Infiniti G37 that was taken out of the Mt. Moriah Station area.

Both uniformed and plain-clothed officers saturated the area of Third Street and Mitchell, police said.

Police found the stolen car on the street in front of 3572 Lanette.

When officers approached, 18-year-old Dario Banks from the vehicle, police said.

Officers also saw a white 2012 Infiniti G37 in the driveway; a man identified as 20-year-old identified as Jakarius Ishmon, who was standing next to the vehicle, ran from the scene.

Ishmon was apprehended after he was seen throwing a Glock 21 .45 caliber on the ground.

According to police, the gun was loaded with 14 live rounds.

Banks was also taken into custody.

The white Infiniti was also reported stolen, police said.

Banks had the key fob for the stolen gray Infiniti on his pants belt loop.

Police found a black backpack on the front passenger seat that contained several bags of marijuana and scales, baggies, and a mostly empty bottle of Promethazine, officials said.

There were two handguns in the vehicle as well.

A black Glock 43 9mm, loaded with seven live rounds, was found on the front passenger seat, and a black Smith and Wesson Shield, 9mm handgun, was found under the driver seat.

The Smith and Wesson was found to be stolen out of a vehicle in the Appling Farms Station area, police said.

Both suspects were transported to the Mt. Moriah Station’s GIB, where they were charged with Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 to Wit Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest to Wit Foot Chase, and PCS WI to wit marijuana.

