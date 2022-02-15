ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Henry Cejudo can see Khamzat Chimaev 'easily beating' Israel Adesanya

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtApu_0eF9wCBI00

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been unstoppable at 185 pounds, but Henry Cejudo believes there’s one man who can dethrone him.

Adesanya (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) retained his title against Robert Whittaker this past Saturday at UFC 271, notching his fourth successful title defense. The champion has cleared out most of the division, including the likes of Marvin Vettori and Whittaker twice each.

But after seeing Whittaker land four takedowns against Adesanya, Cejudo is confident that Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) would have his way with the champ.

“The guy that will stop (Adesanya) is actually a (170) pounder, and his name is Khamzat Chimaev,” Cejudo said on “The Triple C & Schmo Show.” I believe Chimaev is just a whole other animal, dude. His wrestling, his confidence. I mean, this dude – from what I’ve heard from a lot of people, this dude literally trains like nobody has ever seen before. When you’re a wrestler, and you’re like that, and he’s driven, I don’t think there’s nobody on the planet … I can see him easily beating Israel Adesanya.”

He continued, “This is the reason why: Because he can take him down, and he has that Khabib (Nurmagomedov) control.”

Although Chimaev is currently a welterweight contender, he has competed at middleweight numerous times throughout his career. In a tweet he later deleted, Chimaev claimed that Adesanya has zero wrestling and would be “easy work” after watching his win at UFC 271.

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Khamzat Chimaev Tells Daniel Cormier Why He’s Better Than Him

Khamzat Chimaev has fired back after former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier doubted the welterweight’s chances of defeating middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya. In last weekend’s pay-per-view main event, Adesanya extended his rule over the 185-pound weight class with a unanimous decision victory over Robert Whittaker. With the triumph, “The...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Holland makes a second internet troll eat his words in the gym (Video)

Kevin Holland (21-7 MMA) has already taken down one troll who wanted to mix it up with him in the gym. Holland had been getting tweets from a Jayden Draper, calling him out online and talking smack for a matchup with the middleweight fighter. Holland subsequently shared messages from the keyboard troll on Instagram and invited Draper to spar with him in the cage.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping says Israel Adesanya is not in the GOAT conversation yet: ‘Anderson Silva has just done more’

This past weekend, Israel Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight title, winning a unanimous decision over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. The win was Adesanya’s fourth title defense, moving him into sole possession of second-most middleweight title defenses behind only Anderson Silva. But second best isn’t good enough for some and given how dominant Adesanya has looked over the rest of the 185-pound division, the rumblings have already begun over whether Adesanya has surpassed Silva as the greatest middleweight to ever step into the cage. And for MMA legend, that claim is flat out wrong.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Marvin Vettori
Person
Henry Cejudo
mmanews.com

Young MMA Fighter Pierre Ludet, Found Dead In His Apartment

22-year-old French MMA fighter Pierre Ludet committed suicide weeks before his 23rd birthday and next bout. Pierre was found in his apartment on Sunday with a fatal gunshot wound from his service weapon. He was an outstanding mixed martial artist and member of the French national police force. The unsuspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns responds after Khamzat Chimaev dubs him an easy fight: “Let him be a little overconfident and think he’s going to win”

Gilbert Burns has reacted to upcoming opponent Khamzat Chimaev calling the Brazilian an “easy fight”. Within the context of the welterweight division, there have been few more intriguing fighters to watch in recent years than Gilbert Burns. His rise to prominence at 170 pounds took him all the way to a title shot and while he ultimately fell short against Kamaru Usman, many believe he still has what it takes to challenge for the gold in the future.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Nurmagomedov
CinemaBlend

After Jeff Hardy's Release, He's Teaming With Matt To Take On Another Ex-WWE Tag Team

Jeff Hardy’s shocking release from WWE led to a lot of drama and concern from fans, but now with the passage of time and a few key details cleared up, everyone is looking ahead to the future. Specifically, fans are excited about the prospect of Jeff teaming up again with his brother Matt Hardy and the reunion of one of pro wrestling’s most iconic modern tag-teams. Sure enough, The Hardys announced they would indeed go back to performing as a duo on the independent circuit, and it looks like they’ll square off against another notable former WWE tag team in the process.
WWE
The Independent

Khabib warns Francis Ngannou over potential Tyson Fury fight

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has warned current star Francis Ngannou that nobody is capable of touching Tyson Fury, as rumours persist over a crossover match between the two combat sport icons.Fury retained his heavyweight crown in boxing with victory over Deontay Wilder last year and is set to defend his title against Dillian Whyte.But Khabib doesn’t consider that Fury has any contender even close to his level at this point, with Ukrainian challenger and IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight title-holder Oleksandr Usyk the only one who might be capable of giving the Gypsy King a run for his money.Usyk...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Gennadiy Golovkin on Canelo Alvarez: “I WON both fights”

By Dan Ambrose: Gennadiy Golovkin believes he deserved to win both of his fights against the superstar Canelo Alvarez in 2017 and 2018, and he admits to being bitter about the experience. Golovkin says some people were “delusional” believing Canelo won or deserved a draw, and felt it was a...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Told He Can Never Wrestle Again Following Back Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley underwent successful back surgery earlier this week. D-Von noted that doctors had to fuse his L4, L5 and L6 vertebra this past Tuesday, and that the damage was a lot worse than originally thought. He also said surgery took longer than anticipated.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya explains how he’s starting to fall into one same ‘issue’ Anderson Silva had during UFC title reign

Israel Adesanya is one of the most dominant champions in MMA today, a fact he proved once again at UFC 271 with his latest defense of the middleweight title against Robert Whittaker. But not everyone has celebrated the performance. Adesanya’s close decision win over Whittaker was the champion’s third fight in a row lacking in many of the highlight-reel moments that became Adesanya’s calling card during his rise to the UFC title.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video: UFC fighter has blood geyser erupting from his forehead, no biggie

UFC lightweight veteran Renato Carneiro captured his second straight victory by submitting Alexander Hernandez as part of the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Feb. 12, 2022) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. But “Moicano” nearly pulled out after getting busted open in sparring. “Two weeks...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t see a ‘real challenge’ against Gilbert Burns, believes he’ll face winner of Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Khamzat Chimaev believes he is two fights away from challenging for the UFC welterweight title. Since debuting in the UFC in 2020, Chimaev has gone a perfect 4-0, winning a Performance of the Night bonus in each of his outings. Even more impressively, in his four octagon appearances, Chimaev’s opponents have collectively landed just one significant strike on the outspoken fighter. It’s a level of dominance that has propelled Chimaev up the welterweight division, where he is currently the No. 10 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. Now, all signs point to Chimaev taking on former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns next — a fight Chimaev is very confident he will win.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor’s manager wouldn’t be surprised if ‘The Notorious’ fights for the title next: “He can fight anybody”

Conor McGregor’s manager has revealed that he thinks ‘The Notorious’ could be fighting for UFC gold next. The former dual-weight champion has been out of the cage since his injury loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The loss gave Conor McGregor three losses in his last four fights inside the cage. During that stretch, he also lost to Floyd Mayweather inside of the boxing ring in 2017.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy