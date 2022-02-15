Free throws deliver Kansas State basketball past West Virginia to second straight comeback victory

MANHATTAN — Kansas State showed emphatically that sometimes the best things in life are free.

Not that the Wildcats got a free pass by any means. But a second-half parade to the free-throw line proved to be just the ticket as they overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to rally past West Virginia, 78-73, Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

It was the second double-digit comeback in three days for K-State, which on Saturday battled back from 15 points down to win in overtime at Iowa State. The Wildcats have won four of their last five games, improving to 14-11 overall and claiming sole possession of sixth place in the Big 12 at 6-7.

They did it in large part by hitting 19 of 26 free throws in the second half and outscoring West Virginia from the line, 31-20, for the game.

"We knew the refs were calling it in the second half, so we just tried to be as aggressive as possible," said point guard Markquis Nowell, whose team-high 21 points included three free throws. "Mark (Smith) started it off with a couple of free throws and Ish (Massoud) had 10 free throws, so we were just being aggressive with the foul situation and guys made them at an efficient rate.

"Mark was 10-for-11, Ish was 8-for-10 (and) Nijel (Pack) was 4-for-4, so that played a huge part in why we won today."

Smith, who had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, used his quickness against taller defenders to get to the basket as the Wildcats went either with five guards or four plus 6-foot-9 forward Massoud for most of the second half.

"I've been cutting and just getting to the basket, and I feel like when a bigger guy's guarding me I can get to the basket whenever I want," said Smith, who made all six of his second-half free throws. "So that's what I did.

"The floor was spaced out with five guards and it was easy to get to the lane and they were fouling me. So I just had to go up there and knock my free throws down."

Massoud, who had been in a prolonged scoring slump, had his second straight productive outing. He followed an 11-point performance at Iowa State with 13 against West Virginia.

While Massoud was just 2 of 8 from the floor and 1 of 4 from 3-point range, he got to the foul line eight times in the second half and made eight.

K-State trailed by as many as nine points in the first half and 42-35 at intermission. West Virginia (14-11, 3-9), which lost for the ninth time in 10 games, led 54-44 on Isaiah Cottrell's 3-pointer with 16:12 left, but that's when the Wildcats took over.

Massoud converted a layup with an assist from Mike McGuirl that triggered an 11-point run that grew to 16-2 and eventually 23-4. Pack tied it at 54 on a driving layup with 12:43 left and Nowell's free throw gave the Wildcats the lead with 11:26 left.

Pack's two free throws with 6:32 to go gave K-State its biggest lead at 67-58 and the Wildcats made enough free throws down the stretch.

It might not have been evident at the time, but Kansas State actually sowed the seeds for the comeback midway through a first half in which nothing much was going right. Even though the Wildcats continued to trail, they started getting to the line and were 12 of 13 at intermission.

"Our free-throw shooting in the first half — Davion (Bradford) 4-for-4, some other guys," K-State coach Bruce Weber said. "(The 12-for-13 shooting) really saved us. That kept us in the game, because early in the season, some of those games we did not shoot the free throws like that.

"And then (we) finished with 39 free-throw attempts just by being strong. We said, 'Be strong with the basketball.'"

The free throws also led to balanced scoring for the Wildcats, who had four players in double figures. Pack, who had an off night, joined Nowell, Smith and Massoud with 13 points.

"They did a good job on Nijel," Weber said of Pack, who came in on a scoring tear, but was just 4 of 15 from the floor, including 1-for-6 from 3-point range. "They got into him, they were physical with him (and) sometimes there are teams that are physical and then he gets loose and starts making some plays.

"It was good for us to find a way without him having to be special, because he's had an unbelievable week."

Pack had scored at least 18 points in each of the previous five games and came in averaging 17.7. But while his shots weren't falling, he contributed five assists and six rebounds with just one turnover.

K-State now goes on the road Saturday to face Oklahoma State, which dropped to seventh in the conference Monday with a loss at Kansas. The Wildcats go to KU next Tuesday.