DNR accepting applications to become Conservation Warden

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for new Conservation Wardens.

The wardens are law enforcement officers who work across the state, protecting Wisconsin’s fish, wildlife, parks, and forests.

“We hire a wide variety, a diverse group of applicants to come and be conservation wardens,” Warden Supervisor John Sinclair said. “At the end of the day, we’re looking for people that are passionate about protecting natural resources.”

The DNR has about 150 wardens on staff right now, with 11 openings. Sinclair said the department hopes to hire 10-15 new wardens.

“What I’ve found in this career, which I haven’t in any of my previous careers, is this unique level of satisfaction,” Sinclair said. “Collectively what everyone at the DNR is doing together is having a positive impact on our natural resources.

Applicants must be 21 years old and must have earned or are planning to earn at least 60 hours of college credits within the first five years of being hired.

Applications are due March 6, 2022. You can apply here .

