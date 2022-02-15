ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

WHAT TO WATCH: US-Canada showdown, Shiffrin in combined

By NOAH TRISTER
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPlGO_0eF9vcyH00
Beijing Olympics Alpine Skiing Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States makes a turn during the women's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) (Alessandro Trovati)

BEIJING — (AP) — This was one Olympic final you could plan ahead for.

For the sixth time in seven Winter Games, the United States and Canada will play for the gold medal in women's hockey. The matchup that has felt like almost a foregone conclusion throughout the Beijing Olympics will take place at 11:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday night, with NBC providing live coverage.

It will be one of the most anticipated events of these Games in North America.

Also on NBC on Wednesday night, Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the Alpine combined.

Here are some things to watch (all times Eastern):

HOCKEY

Canada has won four Olympic gold medals in women's hockey, and the U.S. won the other two. Canada has 11 golds at the world championships, and the U.S. has nine. Nobody else has any.

When the teams met in the preliminary round of this tournament, Canada won 4-2, although the U.S. had a 53-27 advantage in shots.

Canada has outscored its opponents 54-8 in six games. The U.S. has outscored opponents 28-8.

There are also two quarterfinals in men's hockey set for Wednesday: USA Network will show some of Finland vs. Switzerland live at 5:05 a.m. — and Sweden vs. Canada live at 8:30 a.m.

Finland and Switzerland play for the bronze medal in women's hockey. USA Network will have coverage of that between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

ALPINE SKIING

Still without a medal at these Olympics, Shiffrin has confirmed her plans to enter the maximum six Alpine events possible. That means the combined and the team event are still to come for her.

She hasn't finished higher than ninth in her first four races.

The combined includes one downhill run and one slalom run. The downhill portion will be on NBC live in prime time, and the slalom will be live on USA Network.

GOING FOR MORE

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland has three gold medals and a bronze so far at the Beijing Games. She's expected to compete again for Norway in the women's biathlon relay.

That event will be shown in the afternoon on NBC.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands tries for her third gold medal when she competes in the women's 1,500-meter short track speedskating event. That will be live on USA Network in the morning, with an encore presentation on NBC in prime time.

CURLING

The American men's curling team plays its final preliminary round match against Denmark, live on CNBC at 8 p.m. The U.S., which won gold four years ago, fell to 4-4 when it lost to Italy 10-4.

“If some games go the right way, all we can do is to win our last game and see what happens," skip John Shuster said.

The U.S. women face Japan at 5 p.m. on CNBC.

ALSO OF NOTE

Eileen Gu of China, one of the stars of these Olympics, competes in qualifying for the freestyle halfpipe. NBC will show that event live in prime time, and USA Network plans live coverage of it too. ... USA Network will show the team sprint finals of both men's and women's cross-country skiing live early in the morning. NBC will air it in the afternoon. ... USA Network will have live coverage of the men's 5,000 short track relay in the morning, with NBC showing it in prime time. ... The men's aerials final will be on NBC in prime time.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://www.twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
westerniowatoday.com

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin misses medal in fourth Beijing event

(BEIJING) — U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Tuesday came up empty handed in her fourth competition, placing 18th in the downhill skiing event, after wiping out in her first two races and finishing ninth in the super-G event. Shiffrin was expected to be a downhill contender, although the event...
SPORTS
KXAN

Shiffrin fastest in training ahead of next Olympic race

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin geared up for the Olympic Alpine combined by setting the fastest time in a downhill training session on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic champion so far has failed to win a medal at the Beijing Games, skiing out in the giant slalom and the slalom — the two events she has gold medals in — and finishing ninth in the super-G and 18th in Tuesday’s downhill.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
John Shuster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Cross Country Skiing#Nbc#Ap#Eastern#Hockey Canada#Usa Network
NBC New York

Mikaela Shiffrin Skis Out for Third Time at 2022 Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out for the third time of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The third DNF came in the combined event. After finishing fifth in the downhill, she skied out in the slalom. Shiffrin previously skied out in the giant slalom and slalom events. She still has one more chance...
SPORTS
People

Team USA Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Fails to Place in Her First Downhill Olympics Event

Mikaela Shiffrin is coming up empty-handed after failing to place during her first downhill Olympics event. After the women's downhill event was delayed because of weather conditions on Tuesday (Eastern), the best skiers in the world were finally able to hit the slopes to compete for gold. Unfortunately, Shiffrin's run clocked in at 1:34.36, putting her seconds behind the leading run times.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
KIII TV3

Look out, field: Mikaela Shiffrin clocks fastest time in downhill training

Mikaela Shiffrin was fastest in a downhill training session ahead of Thursday’s (Wednesday night in the U.S.) Alpine combined race at the Beijing Olympics. The American skier finished 0.93 seconds ahead of Wendy Holdener of Switzerland and 0.94 ahead of Ester Ledecka, who is attempting to win a second event at a second straight Olympics after successfully defending her gold in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom.
SPORTS
WDBO

Olympics Live: Kamila Valieva's falls leave her in 4th place

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Anna Shcherbakova won a stunning gold medal in women’s figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday night, while teammate Kamila Valieva tumbled all the way out of the top three after a mistake-filled end to her controversial Olympics.
SPORTS
WDBO

Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

BEIJING — (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. "There's going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people...
SPORTS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
18K+
Followers
51K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy