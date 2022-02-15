ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Please hold: Pricey way to jump IRS phone line at tax time

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
 2 days ago
IRS Jumping the Line FILE - A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building May 4, 2021, in Washington. A private company, enQ, lets those who are willing to pay jump to the front of the line to get their phone calls answered at the IRS. That has attracted the attention of lawmakers who want the IRS to investigate the company's impact on the agency's phone capacity. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — If there's one thing that pains everyone trying to reach the IRS at tax time, it's being stuck on endless hold.

Well, not everyone.

E. Martin Davidoff's accounting firm spends upwards of $5,000 a year to a company that can zip him and others to the front of the line to get through to an IRS customer service representative. He says paying for enQ's line-jumping service cuts out hours every day that he would otherwise spend waiting to talk to an agent.

"It's the epitome of American entrepreneurship,” says Davidoff, who heads the National Tax Controversy Practice for Prager Metis in New Jersey.

Consumer advocates are less enamored with enQ, seeing it as a pay-to-play arrangement that gives those who can afford it a way to get quick access to what should be a free government service equally available to all.

Members of Congress from both parties have concerns, too. The service is expected to come up on Thursday when the Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing on customer service problems at the IRS, where call volumes have reached record levels.

“No taxpayers should have to fork over $1,000 to a private company to get their phone calls answered by the IRS. It’s maddening,” committee chairman Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon wrote in an email to the AP. “Rebuilding this agency so it can serve hardworking taxpayers is a top priority, and the committee will again examine the issue this week.”

Last November, Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Todd Young, R-Ind.; Bob Menendez, D-N.J.; and Mark Warner, D-Va., wrote to the IRS to urge the agency to investigate how the company's robocalls to the IRS affect agency phone systems.

The company's bots regularly get in the queue for various IRS service lines, and then clients who dial in to enQ can swap in to spots at the front of the waiting list.

Tax professionals who need regular access to IRS services during the busy filing season say that while enQ may be controversial, it’s necessary for them to do complicated tax work. The service, which can cost $300 a month or $1,000 a year, claims to cut phone hold times by up to 90%.

And the problem is immense. At the height of the 2021 filing season, the IRS was receiving more than 1,500 calls per second.

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins, who serves as an IRS ombudsman, told a House subcommittee earlier this month that taxpayers had more difficulty reaching the IRS by phone in 2021 than ever before. Because of staffing issues and an overload of work, just 11% of the 282 million phone calls received last year were answered.

Andrew Valiente, founder and CEO of enQ, declined to comment in detail, stating in an email that he was “hyper-focused on building” the business. In a video on his website, he says his approach may be “unorthodox,” but it's also a “no-brainer” to avoid wasting time on hold.

Mark Steber, chief tax officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, is among the many CPAs who use enQ.

“We're conflicted that it costs money to access a free government service,'" Steber said, "but in the service of serving American taxpayers, I kind of fault the IRS for not having funding and resources — but they haven’t been funded for 20 years.”

Legislation that would have given the IRS billions of dollars to bolster its enforcement capacity and update everything from printers to photocopiers to the agency's staffing levels and improving telephone service is stalled in Congress.

Robert Nassau, director of the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic at Syracuse University College of Law, said getting through to an IRS agent can feel like winning the lottery.

“I can't tell for certain how much harder it has made it for people like me to get through," he said of enQ, "but these bots are probably trying to call the same number that I'm trying to call."

Nassau supervises roughly 10 law students per semester who help low-income people prepare and file their taxes.

“It doesn’t seem fair that when it comes to the IRS, you're basically buying better access to the service and getting faster access,” he said. “Eventually we get through and it may take several more days. I can imagine these enQ people costing us a couple of days. It's irksome.”

Sue Simon, a director of customer assistance at the IRS , said taxpayers have the option of using “customer call back,” where they leave a number for the IRS to call them later rather than wait on hold.

"We recognize that people don't have a lot of time, so we want them to have the option of calling them back," she said. "I think this is a great option and it will help taxpayers”

But Collins, in her testimony this month, warned that customer callback "may not be a cure-all for IRS telephone operations."

"If the IRS workforce only has the capacity to answer 32 million telephone calls, as it did last year, customer callback still will not enable the IRS to handle all of the 250 million calls that went unanswered,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
Sacramento Bee

IRS is in a ‘deep hole’ with jammed phone lines, big backlogs

Can’t get through to the IRS phone line? Still waiting to resolve your 2020 taxes?. A lot of people share your frustration. “Getting someone on the phone is a challenge, and if you do, the question is whether they’re trained and able to help,” said Thad Inge, legislative counsel for the National Association of Enrolled Agents, an organization of tax professionals.
SACRAMENTO, CA
JC Post

IRS offers filing season Tax Time Guide

WASHINGTON — With phone volumes continuing at historic levels, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers IRS.gov, should be the first stop for taxpayers seeking information and help with their federal taxes. Available around the clock, IRS.gov has a variety of online tools, applications, and resources available to help people...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund in 2022

Three in four Americans receive an annual tax refund from the IRS, which often is a family's biggest check of the year. But with this tax season now in progress, taxpayers could see a repeat of last year's snarls in processing, when more than 30 million taxpayers had their returns — and refunds — held up by the IRS.
INCOME TAX
wamwamfm.com

IRS Dealing with Tax Return Backlog

If you’ve submitted your tax returns and have not gotten your refund back, you’re in the same pickle as many Americans and many other Hoosiers. The Taxpayer Advocate Service is working to try and decrease some of that backlog, and at the same time get people their refunds.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

2022 Tax Season: IRS Chief Warns of ‘Enormous Challenges’

This week, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig warned that due to the huge backlog of tax returns, this year’s tax season will be “challenging.”. Rettig mentioned that millions of Americans are still waiting for their tax returns from years past. They still need to be processed, and refund checks need to get sent out in the mail. He also said that the federal agency is committed to “returning to normal inventory levels before next year.”
INCOME TAX
beavercountyradio.com

IRS Launches New Tool To Assist With Filing Taxes

(Washington, D.C.) The IRS has launched a new tool to make preparing your taxes easier this year. The tool has been launched on the IRS’ website and is called Special Tax Season Alerts. The page provides you with the latest information affecting the 2022 tax season, and provides updates...
WASHINGTON, DC
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Am I eligible for this $8,000 tax credit?

The IRS is offering parents a tax credit that would cover up to 50% of child care expenses, and it could be worth as much as $8,000. Parents who care for children and other dependents are the ones the credit is designed for. The credit has been increased for 2021...
INCOME TAX
kyma.com

IRS to pause issuing “balance due” notices

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - If you paid your taxes last year, but still got a notice saying you owe money, you can ignore that. The Internal Revenue Service is dealing with a huge backlog of payments and tax returns and as a result, some taxpayers who are fully settled with the IRS are receiving automated notices saying they still have balances due.
PERSONAL FINANCE
JC Post

IRS resource page offers latest guidance on tax filing season

WASHINGTON — To help taxpayers and tax professionals, the Internal Revenue Service today announced a special new page on IRS.gov to provide the latest details and information affecting the 2022 filing season and ongoing efforts by the agency to address the inventory of previously filed tax returns. During this...
INCOME TAX
NBC San Diego

3 Timely Ways to Spend Your Tax Refund This Year

The average tax refund in 2021 was more than $2,800. Here are some timely ways to spend the money this year. For many American families, the largest cash infusion they get all year is their tax refund. The average check cut by the IRS was more than $2,800 in 2021,...
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Tax Refund Delays: Is the IRS Holding Refunds This Year?

If you prefer to file taxes as soon as the IRS accepts them instead of waiting until the 2022 tax deadline, you understandably hope to receive your refund promptly. However, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact staffing. Is the IRS holding refunds in 2022?. Article continues below advertisement. In cases...
INCOME TAX
