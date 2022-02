UFC 271 medical suspensions: Derrick Lewis gets two months; two fighters out indefinitely

Two fighters are facing indefinite suspensions as a result of their UFC 271 bouts.

UFC 271 took place Saturday at Toyota Center and featured 14 bouts, including a middleweight title rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Robert Whittaker.

Of the 10 main card competitors, hometown favorite Derrick Lewis received the longest suspension from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) for his upset knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa. He now faces two months on the shelf.

Two preliminary card fighters, Marcelo Rojo and Maxim Grishin, were suspended indefinitely. Unlike many other commissions, TDLR does not release injury details, so specific causes for their suspensions are not known.

On Tuesday, MMA Junkie acquired a full list of medical suspensions from MixedMartialArts.com, the official record keeper of the Association of Boxing Commissions. All fighters’ suspensions can terminate sooner should they be cleared by a doctor.

Check out the full UFC 271 medical suspensions below.

Israel Adesanya def. Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya: Suspended 15 days.

Roebrt Whittaker: Suspended 15 days.

Tai Tuivasa def. Derrick Lewis

Tai Tuivasa: Suspended seven days.

Derrick Lewis: Suspended 60 days.

Jared Cannonier def. Derek Brunson

Jared Cannonier: Suspended seven days.

Derek Brunson: Suspended 30 days.

Renato Moicano def. Alexander Hernandez

Renato Moicano: Suspended seven days.

Alexander Hernandez: Suspended 30 days.

Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast

Bobby Green: Suspended 10 days.

Nasrat Haqparast: Suspended 10 days.

Andrei Arlovski def. Jared Vanderaa

Andrei Arlovski: Suspended 10 days.

Jared Vanderaa: Suspended 10 days.

Casey O'Neill def. Roxanne Modafferi

Casey O'Neill: Suspended 10 days.

Roxanne Modafferi: Suspended 10 days.

Kyler Phillips def. Marcelo Rojo

Kyler Phillips: Suspended seven days.

Marcelo Rojo: Suspended indefinitely.

Carlos Ulberg def. Fabio Cherant

Carlos Ulberg: Suspended seven days.

Fabio Cherant: Suspended seven days.

Ronnie Lawrence def. Mana Martinez

Ronnie Lawrence: Suspended 21 days.

Mana Martinez: Suspended 21 days.

Jacob Malkoun def. AJ Dobson

Jacob Malkoun: Suspended 10 days.

AJ Dobson: Suspended 10 days.

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov

Douglas Silva de Andrade: Suspended 45 days.

Sergey Morozov: Suspended 45 days.

Jeremiah Wells def. Blood Diamond

Jeremiah Wells: Suspended seven days.

Blood Diamond: Suspended seven days.

Maxim Grishin def. William Knight

Maxim Grishin: Suspended indefinitely.

William Knight: Suspended seven days.