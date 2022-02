As an editor, I often think about what I consider to be the perfect book. It may be the book that you stay up all night reading (Toni Morrison’s Jazz), the book that you can’t imagine your thought processes without (George Orwell’s 1984; Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, Margaret Atwood’s Handmaid’s Tale), the book that changed your mind about a writer (Jonathan Franzen’s Freedom), the book that you’re ashamed you like, because it let you crawl into your own dark childhood, and maybe because you suspected it wasn’t literature (Pat Conroy’s Prince of Tides), or by the authors you read for yourself (C.D. Wright, Anne Carson, and, always, Morrison).

