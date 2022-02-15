AEW coming back to Pittsburgh
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will be returning to Pittsburgh.
AEW plans to have a live show on Wednesday, April 20 for AEW Dynamite and taping of AEW Rampage (which airs on Friday’s)
The event will be held at the Peterson Events Center.
Tickets start at $29(plus fees)
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM. You can get tickets hereCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0