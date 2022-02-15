AEW coming back to Pittsburgh

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will be returning to Pittsburgh.

AEW plans to have a live show on Wednesday, April 20 for AEW Dynamite and taping of AEW Rampage (which airs on Friday’s)

The event will be held at the Peterson Events Center.

Tickets start at $29(plus fees)

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM. You can get tickets here

