A new report published Tuesday claiming corn-based ethanol causes more damage to the environment than regular gasoline is being ferociously discredited by industry experts. The study released by Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences, and funded in part by the National Wildlife Federation and U.S. Department of Energy, found that corn-based ethanol is 24% more carbon-intensive than gasoline due to emissions resulting from how farmers grow corn and how the ethanol plants produce the gasoline alternative.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO