Makeup

10 Makeup Must Haves Under $5 that Stand the Test of Time

slashedbeauty.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know I’m not the only one who’s noticed the steady climb in prices of drugstore makeup over the past few years. While the quality that can be found from budget beauty brands has definitely increased alongside prices, it’s getting harder to stretch a dollar and add something new to your...

slashedbeauty.com

Well+Good

‘I’m a 74-Year-Old Makeup Artist—These Are the Products I Swear By for Creating a 5-Minute Face’

As we get older, our skin needs more moisture—and it can be challenging to find makeup products that work. “As skin ages, oil production slows down," says Dr. Maral Skelsey told Well + Good, "Oil glands become smaller and fewer in number, and lowered hormone levels affect how much oil is produced." The reduced levels of moisture can make skin feel dry and result in makeup creasing or flaking throughout the day.
MAKEUP
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Eyeliner Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner

As the eternally powerful makeup tool, eyeliner has been a historically popular mainstay in statement-making looks from ancient royalty to modern rock stars. With its ability to emphasize the windows to your soul, it’s understandable why you’d want to master it in your daily routine. From cat-eyes to...
MAKEUP
shefinds

4 Haircut Mistakes That Instantly Make You Look Older

Having a hairstyle that suits your face shape, a color that highlights your skin tone and a cut that is current are all ways someone might look younger. If you’re looking for anti-aging hairstyle tips to avoid looking older with the wrong cut— we’ve got you covered! We spoke with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist, who gave four examples of styles that can add years to your appearance— and how to alter them in more modern ways.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Least-Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

It’s not unreasonable to hope that when you’re getting a new haircut, it’s one that flatters your features and helps you to look your best while giving your confidence a well-deserved boost. Getting a great haircut can not only function as a form of self-expression, but it can also work to hide signs of aging and allow you to feel great as you grow older.
HAIR CARE
#Eye Makeup#Makeup Artists#Makeup Sets#Cosmetics#Eye Color#E L F#Wet N
shefinds

4 Ways To Style Hair At Any Length And Instantly Look Younger

There’s a reason that having a good hair day can make or break your mood—hair is one of the defining characteristics of your look and can ultimately determine your entire vibe simply by how it’s styled. While some cuts can help to emphasize the angles of your face and highlight your best features, the wrong cut can make you appear dramatically older than you are, which is never the goal when it comes to styling your locks. For the most flattering cut and style at any length, we spoke with celebrity hairstylist Julien Farel to get the breakdown on the top looks to try in the new year to look and feel your best.
HAIR CARE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
shefinds

The Classic Eye Makeup Trick That Gives You An Instant Face Lift

Makeup is one of the best tools to utilize for enhancing your appearance and highlighting your best features without making any permanent changes to your face. Mastering the application techniques that most effectively flatter your look is essential for nailing your makeup day after day and getting a well-deserved boost of confidence that comes from feeling good in your skin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Even Though These Silk-Like Pillowcases Have 167,000 Five-Star Ratings, a Set of Two Starts at Under $10

Bed head is no joke! If your hair looks comparable to those tumbleweeds that roll around the desert when you wake up in the morning — we're talking messy, knotty, and nearly impossible to brush — then you know the pain of trying to run a comb through your strands first thing in the morning. Investing in a satin pillowcase can help tame your mane, and thousands of shoppers swear by this affordable silk-like pillowcase from Amazon.
SHOPPING
Cosmopolitan

27 Best Makeup Products on Amazon to Try Right Now

For years, I've done the majority of my shopping on Amazon—toilet paper, cat food, bach party decorations...if it's got free two-day shipping, it's in my cart. Basically everything on Amazon was fair game—expect makeup. As a beauty editor, I only shopped at traditional beauty retailers like Sephora, Ulta, and drugstores and you know what? I was majorly missing out. Amazon has some *incredible* makeup offerings—from award-winning mascaras to trendy lipstick colors. You can literally shop whole virtual stores from iconic brands like Maybelline and Stila or find indie gems from brands like PYT and ATHR. Bottom line: Shopping for makeup on Amazon is v convenient but it can be overwhelming, so keep the below tips in mind before making a purchase.
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

Why Adding a Lipstick Brush to Your Makeup Bag Is the Key to Pulling Off the Standout Red Lip of the Season

The backstage area for Tory Burch’s Fall collection was staged a few floors beneath the show venue on Ninth Avenue, but the panoramic view of New York City from the West Side was no less jaw dropping. Sunlight poured in from the floor-to-ceiling windows that surrounded the hair and makeup area, so much so that model Valerie Scherzinger’s luminescent skin and bright red lip seemed almost incandescent. “We’re evolving a little bit,” the makeup artist Diane Kendall said of the slashes of crimson that only four models received, which represented a slightly elevated departure from Burch’s usual casual Americana. The lack of uniformity made each individual application stand out that much more; as did the clean complexions Kendall prepped with NARS Luminous Moisture Cream, its cult-classic highlighter Multiple in Copacabana, and a slight contour created using matte eyeshadows instead of bronzers or cream sticks. (“Most contour products are too warm for me,” Kendall revealed, adding that she’s usually only after a slight structuring effect).
MAKEUP
travelnoire.com

Makeup Influencer Seansky Shares Her 10 Travel Makeup Must-Haves

Now, with more people preparing to take vacations this upcoming spring and summer season, Seansky shares her 10 travel makeup must-haves guaranteed to keep your face beat and fresh at any beach, party, or cruise ship you may find yourself on this travel season. All of the products on Travel...
MAKEUP
POPSUGAR

How to Get the "Floating Lashes" Makeup Trend at Home

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. "Floating lashes" is a new makeup trend gaining popularity. The look features a very...
MAKEUP
MindBodyGreen

This Iconic Makeup Artist Wants You To Have A Concealer Wardrobe

Want to know why professional makeup often looks so effortless and natural? It's because makeup artists are masters of light and color. When they look at a face, they are able to play into the dimension of how light reflects off the high points versus low points. They don't see one skin tone: They see several across the face, and so they enhance each area with a hue to match. The end result is skin that looks like skin—not a blanketed wash of one-note foundation.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Smashbox First Time & Literal Queen Be Legendary Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Smashbox First Time Be Legendary Prime and Plush Lipstick ($24.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a muted, dusty coral with warmer undertones and a satin finish. It had rich pigmentation in a single stroke, which applied comfortably across my lips without tugging or dragging. The texture was lightweight, lightly creamy, and smooth without being thick or overly emollient. It wore nicely for four hours and was lightly hydrating over time.
MAKEUP
temptalia.com

Lancome Blush Classique & Rose Cocktail L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Lancome Blush Classique (337) L’Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick (2022) ($32.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a medium pink with subtle, warm undertones and a luminous finish. It had semi-opaque, buildable color payoff that applied evenly across my lips. The texture was lightweight, smooth, and creamy with a little more slip than most shades in the formula but not enough to be problematic. It wore well for four hours and felt hydrating over time.
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

The best volumising products for fine, flat hair that really do work

Fine hair can be a mixed blessing. On the upside, it tends to be naturally smooth and shiny, responds well to heat styling tools and takes a mere five-minutes to blow-dry. On the downside, it’s prone to oiliness and can fall flat, lacking the natural bounce and body found in our coarse-haired friends. The good news? There are plenty of volume-boosting products available that promise many a big hair day ahead.
HAIR CARE

